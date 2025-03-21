The Garmin Forerunner 945 is one of the best smartwatches for cycling – now even better with this half-price deal at Walmart

We gave the Garmin Forerunner 945 top marks 5 out of 5 stars and with $300 off it's a must buy

(Image credit: Emma Silversides)
Walmart is offering an excellent deal on the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch with a whopping discount of $300. It's one of the best smartwatches for cycling and scored top marks in our Garmin Forerunner 945 review.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $299.99 at Walmart.

Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99 now $299.99 at Walmart

Save 50% The Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch received a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars in our review. It offers a variety of cycling-specific features to improve your rides, easily capable of tracking distance, heart rate, and calories burned. It's easily paired via Bluetooth or ANT+ with the best cycling sensors and boasts an impressive battery life that lasts up to two weeks in smartwatch mode.

Price check: $314 at Amazon

