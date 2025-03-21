The Garmin Forerunner 945 is one of the best smartwatches for cycling – now even better with this half-price deal at Walmart

Walmart is offering an excellent deal on the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch with a whopping discount of $300. It's one of the best smartwatches for cycling and scored top marks in our Garmin Forerunner 945 review.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $299.99 at Walmart.

The current $300 saving makes this a superb half-price deal and beats the current Amazon price of $314. It's also the cheapest the Forerunner 945 has been this year and almost matches its best-ever Black Friday price of $289.99.

Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99 now $299.99 at Walmart Save 50% The Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch received a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars in our review. It offers a variety of cycling-specific features to improve your rides, easily capable of tracking distance, heart rate, and calories burned. It's easily paired via Bluetooth or ANT+ with the best cycling sensors and boasts an impressive battery life that lasts up to two weeks in smartwatch mode. Price check: $314 at Amazon

A smartwatch is a versatile option for tracking and recording all of your cycling activity but if you're an outdoor enthusiast or enjoy multiple sports, it's the ideal soloution. As well as monitoring the usual metrics like speed and distance, the 945 will help you navigate routes, record your heart rate, monitor your sleep and suggest recovery times, making it an invaluable training aid.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 holds a coveted spot in our best smartwatches guide as the best-value cycling smartwatch, and that value is now even more attractive in this smartwatch deal. It rivals the performance of the majority of the best cycling computers offering the best of both worlds, as it can be worn 24/7.

At this price, it's a bargain buy and even worth considering as a perfect gift for any cyclist in your life.

This deal is currently only available in the US, but below you'll find all the best Garmin Forerunner 945 deals available where you are.