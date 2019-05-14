Six best Garmin deals on computers and accessories to aid your summer cycling

It seems like bike computers are a compulsory gadget for any avid cyclists in recent years, not only so we can record and share our rides but view and analyse our ride data during and after our rides too – connecting to third party sensors like power meters, heart rate monitors and even our electric groupsets!

>>> Cycle computers: a complete buyer’s guide

Garmin in particular has been the market leader when it comes to providing cyclists with cycle computers. Anything from small, basic models that’ll provide general ride data like speed and distance, to much larger and more expensive training aids that’ll give you absolutely everything from maps, to ride data and even pedalling analysis to help improve your efficiency.

>>> Garmin Edge range explained

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our Tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Garmin Edge 25 was £102.99 now £75

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Read more: Garmin Edge 25 review

Small, light and still packed with features is the Garmin Edge 25. It scored a nine out of 10 in an earlier review for being a great computer for any cyclist, especially those of us new to the computer game.

Despite it being so small it still packs in its own GPS power, so you don’t need to connect to your phone to get post ride maps. It even has maps on the device but being small; screen size is 2.3 x 2.3cm (in effect just large enough to fit Garmin’s classic quarter turn mount) and on our scales at a sprightly 24g, it isn’t the most easy to follow.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 25 at eBay for £75

Garmin Edge 1030 was £549.99 now £449.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 1030 review

The ultimate Garmin Edge unit to take your cycling to the next level. The 1030 offers everything you need to read and analyse your ride data during and after your efforts.

All that power comes at a cost of size and weight, weighing more than an iPhone five, however, it does have the largest screen on offer by Garmin making map reading and navigation a doddle with such a bright and sizeable screen. Battery life is amazing as well considering what it needs to achieve, allowing for a few decent rides before it needs a recharge.

This is the performance bundle that includes all the sensors; speed, cadence and heart rate.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1030 at Tredz for £449.99

Garmin Edge 820 was £299.99 now £228.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 820 review

The Garmin Edge 820 has now been replaced by the brand new 830 which means you should be able to pick up a bargain on the touch screen pocket computer online.

The Edge 820 gives you plenty of data to use in a much more compact design compared to the likes of the 1030. So if racing or performance is key for you, a smaller computer that still offers the connection to third party sensor like power meters, mapping and other training tools like power phase and platform centre offset analysis, then the 820 is a good option. Just be careful of the touch screen in the rain as it is a bit sensitive.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 820 at Evans Cycles for £228.99

Garmin Vector 2 pedals at ProBikeKit was £1199.99 now £649.99

Read more: Garmin Vector power meter pedals review

These power meter pedals are outdated now with the new Garmin Vector 3 pedals but arguably they haven’t totally been superseded in terms of performance, especially if you consider the whopping £550 off the RRP price.

Downside to these are outdated tech in terms of no bluetooth connectivity, plus the need to torque each pedal properly, however you do get dual sided power and you can quiet easily swap between bikes.

Buy now: Garmin Vector pedals at ProBikeKit for £649.99

Garmin K-Edge out front mount was £29.99 now £23.99

Read more: Garmin K-Edge out front mount

K-Edge produced nicely machined aluminium mounts to strongly hold your Garmin out front from your handlebars. This is a great accompaniment to really clean up your cockpit. A must have to keep your eyes on the road.

Buy now: Garmin K-edge mount at Evans Cycles for £23.99

Garmin Heart Rate Monitor strap was £49.99 now 27.95

Buy now: Garmin Heart Rate Monitor strap at Amazon for £27.95

If you have a computer already but want to see how hard you are working, then a heart rate monitor strap could be paired to your device to record your efforts out on a ride. This can be used to plan your efforts or give you something to aim towards out on the road working on your specific hear rate zones.

With a nice discount on at Amazon, this could be a good time to dip into the world of data.