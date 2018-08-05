Sunday trading: Get a massive 37% off a Colnago C60 frameset plus big discounts on Castelli kit and much more

Here’s our weekly run-down of the deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday

Another Sunday, another bunch of banging bargains. The headline deal this week is a whopping 37% discount on a Colnago C60 frameset. This is followed up with a some big discounts on Giro Knitted shoes, Schwalbe One tyres and Castelli shorts.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Colnago C60 frameset was £4099, now £2599

Read more: Colnago C60 review

You can now save 37% on one of the most desired bike frames in the world! With its famous lugged construction, the Colnago C60 is the definition of Italian class. It rides the same way too, and out on the road our tester could feel the racing pedigree coursing through a fast and responsive frame, both uphill and down. Despite the high grade carbon fibre used to build the frame, the bike has a very compliant ride that makes this classy, performance bike perfect for all day jauts, too .

Currently, Merlin Cycles has discounts on almost all sizes across a range of different colours.

Buy now: Colnago C60 frameset at Merlin Cycles for £2599

Schwalbe One tyre – discounted by 55%, now £22

You can get one of the fastest and grippiest road bike tyres on the market on a whopping 55% discount. At just £22 a tyre, this is the cheapest deal we’ve seen on Schwalbe’s racing rubber. It a lightweight and easy-to-fit bead and the Schwalbe’s durable V-guard puncture protection – although, from experience, they’re not suitable for winter riding so its good we’ve a few months of summer left.

Buy now: Schwalbe One tyre at Tweeks Cycles for £22

Giro Empire E70 Knit shoe was £199, now from £139

Knitted cycling shoes stormed on to the market last summer to great fanfare, boasting cool new looks and advanced breathability, making them a perfect hot weather shoe. What’s more, they’re impressively waterproof, which is quite a feat considering the knitted weave looks like it has gaps in it.

Now, these shoes are discounted by £60, meaning you can get the lastest looks for even cheaper. Currently Evans Cycles has all sizes in stock and prices range from £139 through to £152.99.

Buy now: Giro Empire E70 Knit shoe at Evans Cycles from £139

Castelli Endurance X2 bib shorts were £115, now £86.25

These Castelli cycling bib shorts are the definition of comfort and class. They’re built around Castelli’s Progretto X2 bib short which for a long time has been seen as one of the comfiest pads on the market. These shorts are built for longer rides, which means they have a little bit more give in the legs but are still tight enough to look and feel like a performance item.

Currently CRC has small, medium and large shorts still in stock.

Buy now: Castelli Endurance X2 bib short at Chain Reaction Cycles for £86.25

Read more: Castelli Free Aero Race bib short review

If you’re looking for a shorts that a little bit more performance orientated, then you’re in luck; Chain Reaction Cycles are also discounting the Castelli Free Aero Race bib shorts. These are more constrictive and very lightweight, with the bibs specially designed to feel like you’re not wearing them at all.

Currently, there are small, medium and larges available with prices varying between £97 and £105, that’s down from £140.

Buy now: Castelli Free Aero Race bib short at Chain Reaction Cycles from £97

More great deals

Tacx Satori smart trainer was £284, now £199

Topeak Hexus mulit-tool was £22, now £12.49

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now from £999.99

Castelli Alpha ROS jersey was £220 now from £126

Altura NV saddle pack medium was £16.99 now £9.99

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.49

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £29.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20 now from £8.21

OnGuard Brute Long D lock was £60 now £25.99

Specialized Sport cycling shoes were £79.99 now £48.99

Specialized BG Sport mitts were £19.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 pedals were £109.99 now £61.99

GT85 dry lube was £6.99 now £3.31

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £449.99

KMC Z510 HX 1/8 single speed chain was £12.99 now £7.99

Exposure Diablo front light was £209.95 now £159.95

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too.