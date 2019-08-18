Sunday trading: Up to 50% off Exposure lights plus massive discounts on Specialized and Shimano shoes

We don’t want to admit it, but autumn is on its way. Bike lights are becoming mandatory for evening rides and it won’t be long until they’re needed in the early morning, too. The good news is that it’s still possible to grab a bargain on them before brands roll out their new stock.

This week we’ve focused on some brilliant deals from Exposure lights well know for their quality of build and sophisticate technology.

Specialized S-Works 7 road shoe was £339.99, now £271.99

Read more: Specialized S-Works 7 shoe review

Finding a pair of S-Works 7 shoes in white on a discount is a rare thing, so if you’re in the market for a pair of top end shoes, be sure to snap this one up.

Using advanced Dyneema material for the upper the shoes remain tough but light while two Boa dials allow you to dial in the fit. A grippy heel cup holds the shoe close when you’re putting down the power and an expanded toe box gives yours feet more room. This is all partnered to a very stiff carbon sole.

Buy now: Specialized S-Works 7 road shoe at Rutland Cycling for £271.99

Get up to 47% off Exposure lights

Exposure Switch Mk2 with DayBright was £79.95 now £42

Read more: Exposure Switch review

The Switch is a staple front light in the Cycling Weekly office. It pumps out 375 lumens, making it suitable for commuting at night with a 3hr run time in its highest setting or an enormous 24hr run time in pulsing mode.

Buy now: Exposure Switch Mk2 with DayBright at Evans Cycles for £42

Exposure Joystick MK13 was £165, now £115

Read more: Exposure Joystick review

If you need something with a bit more punch for your night rides then the Joystick fits the bill. Pumping out a whopping 1000 lumens at its max it also has multiple other modes and a max battery life of 36 hours.

Buy now: Exposure Joystick Mk13 at Evans Cycles for £115

Exposure Trace Pack was £85, now £49

Packing a punch that belies their diminutive size the Exposure Trace pack are perfect for commutes under streetlight. They’ve loads of different modes, improved side visibility and come with Exposure’s DayBright technology that means they’re visible from up to a kilometre away, even in sunlight.

Buy now: Exposure Trace pack at Wiggle for £49

Shimano RC7 road shoes were £159.99 now £95.99

Read more: Shimano RC7 road shoe review

The Shimano RC7 shoes have lots of the same top-end features as the RC9 models, just with one Boa dial rather than two. It still uses a stiff carbon sole and has a well vented synthetic upper for extra comfort. We’ve tested these and recommend going up a size as they’re quite short.

Buy now: Shimano RC7 road shoes at ProBikeKit for £95.99

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts were £150, now from £112.99

Castelli’s aerodynamic Free Aero Race bib shorts use a special vortex dimpled fabric for increased aero performance and the excellent Castelli X2 Air Seamless seat pad for comfort.

Buy now: Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts at ProBikeKit for £112.99

More great deals:

POC Crave Uranium Black sunglasses were £230 now £126.99

Gore women’s Power short sleeved jersey was £84.99 now £25.50

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL T Disc wheelset was £1759 now £1125.99

Ortleib 10 inch waterproof tablet case was £54.99 now £16.50

Specialized Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

Tacx Antares rollers were £164.99 now £117.95

Blackburn Piston 1 track pump was £29.99 now £13.50

Santini Reef rain jersey was £144.99 now £64.99

Madison Sportive Race bib shorts were £79.99 now £29.99

Craft Route short sleeved jersey was £75 now £37.50

Clif Bar Shot Bloks, 18 pack were £44.99 now £22.41

Selle San Marco Mantra Racing saddle was £129.99 now £64.99

Elite Sior Mio bottle cage was £16.99 now £4.99

Fabric cageless insulated water bottle was £16.99 now from £11.50

Time Xpresso 2 pedals were £49.99 now £29.99

POC Ventral Spin helmet was £270 now £189

Pinhead locking skewer set was £72.99 now £44.99

High5 Recovery Drink 1.6kg was £43 now £25.99

Zipp 404 NSW carbon clincher rear wheel was £1371 now £799.99