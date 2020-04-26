Sunday trading: Big discounts on Giro shoes, Oakley glasses and Castelli kit

This week we’ve compiled a list of top end ‘upgrade’ products all on big discounts, including Zipp wheels, Pirelli tyres, Oakley glasses and Castelli kit.

Giro Factor Techlace road shoes were £299, now £161

Giro’s Techlace system make up the heart of these shoes, featuring one Boa dial and two velcro straps offering both on the fly adjustment and the comfort of laces. They’re also lightweight and well vented.

Pirelli PZero Velo limited edition tyre was £49, now £32.99

Pirelli’s SmartNet Silica technology makes for a supremely grippy summer racing tyre that’s lovely and supple. It features an anti-puncture belt and is available in an array of different colours including a charming pink.

We like it so much it earned a spot on our Editor’s Choice list.

Oakley Flight Jacket Ignite sunglesses were £185, now £109

Oakley’s Flight Jacket glasses feature a brow less design than allows heat to escape out the top. It also features a nose clip, allowing for additional venting in hot and humid conditions. The lenses are of Oakley’s ‘Plutonite’ range, offering full UV protection.

Castelli Giro jersey was £120, now £59

Each year, Castelli’s Giro jerseys offer the perfect blend of style, class and performance. While it’s unfortunate the Giro has been postponed, it has led to a whopping 51% discount, so now’s the time to bag a bargain.

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1099.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99 now £9.95

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

