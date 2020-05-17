Sunday trading: Big discounts on Mavic wheels and Oakley glasses

This week we’ve found some cracking discounts on both carbon and aluminium Mavic wheels, a set of Oakley Jawbreakers on a big discount as well as a deal on a set of Giro Empire ACC shoes.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST wheelset was £1190, now £989

These 40mm deep carbon wheels would be great upgrade. They have a NACA inspired rim profile for reduced drag and are tubeless ready. Mavic uses its iTgMAX technology to improve the braking performance of is carbon clinchers.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST at ProBikeKit for £989

Giro Empire ACC road shoes were £259.99, now £155

The Giro Empire road shoes are some of some of the classiest kicks on the market. Their smart one-piece microfiber upper is paired to an Easton carbon outsole.

We’ve found Giro shoes to be a touch narrow in the past and recommend sizing up by a half or by one to get the best fit.

Buy now: Giro Empire road shoes at Wiggle for £155

Oakley Jawbreaker glasses were £175, now £115

These classic sunnies are some of the best looking and best performing, on the market. A big lens off great protection from the elements while frame offers a secure fit (although we have found the Jawbreakers to be a touch big on those with skinny faces).

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker glasses at Evans Cycles for 115

Mavic Ksyrium Pro UST wheelset was £860, now £685

These shallow depth aluminium wheels carry great rolling speed, are tubeless ready as standard and ship with a set of Mavic Yksion Pro tyres. They have a claimed weight of 1420g which is very respectable for a set of aluminium wheels.

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro UST wheels at ProBikeKit for £685

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1099.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99 now £9.95

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

