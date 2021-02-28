Sunday trading: Continental GP 5000, Oakley Sunglasses, Garmin headunits, and much more!

We’ve searched the virtual aisles, picking out the best deals we could find from retailers in both the UK and the USA.

Top 5 USA and UK deals

Continental GP 5000 tyre twin pack

Make the most of the faster riding as we move into Spring and the dryer roads free of debris. Continental’s flagship tyre is a firm favourite with us, blending low rolling resistance and good cornering, while still retaining a good level of puncture resistance.

The clincher specific version has supplier sidewalls, for greater comfort when running the higher pressures necessary with inner tubes.

Clincher:

Tubeless:

Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS Cycling Computer

We loved this device, awarding it a full 10/10 in our review. It comes with many of the features seen in Garmin’s more expensive models and the user inference is very intuitive. As a budget cycle computer, this is one of the best.

