Sunday trading: Continental GP 5000, Oakley Sunglasses, Garmin headunits, and much more!

Top 5 USA and UK deals
Continental GP 5000 tyre twin pack
Make the most of the faster riding as we move into Spring and the dryer roads free of debris. Continental’s flagship tyre is a firm favourite with us, blending low rolling resistance and good cornering, while still retaining a good level of puncture resistance.
The clincher specific version has supplier sidewalls, for greater comfort when running the higher pressures necessary with inner tubes.
Clincher:
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£119.98 £70.00
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$163.49 $82.00
Tubeless:
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£139.98 £79.99
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$197.49 $98.49
Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS Cycling Computer
We loved this device, awarding it a full 10/10 in our review. It comes with many of the features seen in Garmin’s more expensive models and the user inference is very intuitive. As a budget cycle computer, this is one of the best.
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£169.99 £160.49
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$234.99 $196.99
Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses
Oakley’s half-frame sunglasses offer a wide wrap-around coverage with the excellent Prizm lens. If you’ve never looked through a Prizm lens, we highly recommend it, it is incredible how it really does enhance colours and contrasts.
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£182.00 £110.49
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$250.49 $132.49
Santini Redux Genio Vest Men’s and Women’s
Long rides on Spring days can have huge temperature fluctuations, being freezing cold at the start and getting quite toasty around midday.
An insulated gilet is really effective way of keeping you warm at the start of rides, but can pack down small enough that it’s easy to tuck out of the way once the day heats up a bit.
Men’s:
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£140 £83.99
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$197.49 $103.49
Women’s:
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£140 £65.49
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$197.49 $80.49
Point Tool Box
Whether you’ve been riding your bike through the winter, or had it safely tucked away in the darker months, it’s well worth giving it a mechanical look over to make sure it’s still working as it should.
The Point Tool Box comes with 32 bike tools which should see you through most bike maintenance tasks.
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£79.99 £49.99
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$93.49 $61.99
That’s all for this week, come back next Sunday for more deals!