Sunday trading: Ridley Bikes, Castelli clothing, Fabric bar tape, HED wheels and much more!

As the weather (hopefully) continues to improve, now is the time to get your riding gear in order to make the most of the Spring. To save you the trouble, we’ve picked out some of the best deals on cycling kit for your perusal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

These are the best deals we’ve found this weekend, but check out our comprehensive list of the best bike deals and offers on cycling kit for more.

Top USA and UK deals

Ridley Kanzo A Adventure Bike

For those looking to ride off the beaten track, the Kanzo has the tyre clearance and mounting options to keep you covered.

Disc brakes and a 1x drivetrain combine for a bike that’s easy to control and operate.

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $1,899.00 $1,499.00

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £1,499.00 £1,049.99 View Deal

Castelli Free Protect Race Bib Short

Although the boxes you’d expect to be ticked certainly are – with a minimalist construction engineered to keep you cool and a Progetto X² Air Seamless chamois for comfort on long rides – these shorts offer much more than that.

Dyneema ripstop fabric is used in the panels to make these shorts much more robust and also serves to provide some protection, should you have a bit of an ‘off’.

USA: View deal at Backcountry | $249.95 $184.97

UK: View item at Bike Inn | £1497.99 View Deal

Castelli Perfetto RoS Vest

Vests, or gilets, are extremely versatile pieces of kit. As an extra insulating layer that can easily be whipped on and off – and isn’t too bulky – the RoS vest has a place for cool mornings and long descents.

USA: View deal at Backcountry | $179.95 $144.96

UK: View item at Apline Trek | £124.95 View Deal

Vittoria Corsa G Plus Tire

Vittoria’s Corsa line are the fastest tires the Italian brand produces, with a low rolling resistance and tacky compound that’s prized amongst those who want to go fast.

USA: View deal at Backcountry | $69.00 $33.99 View Deal

HED Belgium Emporia Disc Brake Wheelset

Designed to be robust – but still lightweight – these rims feature a modern wide rim profile, measuring 21mm internally and 25mm externally.

For smashing up the cobbled climbs of Belgium – or anywhere else – these are a set of wheels you don’t need to hold back on.

USA: View deal at Backcountry | $800.00 $639.99 View Deal

Science in Sport GO Electrolyte drink

It can be difficult to find the right moment to eat something when on a ride, but fuelling is vitally important when the duration creeps above and hour and a half.

Combining carbohydrates with electrolytes, SiS’s powder will help keep your energy levels up and keep you hydrated.

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $37.00 $23.37

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £25.99 £18.19 View Deal

Fabric Knurl Bar Tape

The regenerative effect of new bar tape is quite astonishing. A bike that’s starting to look a little tired can have new life breathed into it with a fresh wrap.

If you’ve been spending a lot of time training indoors this winter, although your tape might still look pretty smart, it probably wouldn’t go amiss to put some fresh stuff on.

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $24.00 $15.80

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £19.99 £13.99 View Deal

That’s all for this week, come back next Sunday for more deals!