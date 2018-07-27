Rapha sale starts today

Over 600 discounted products in the prestige brand’s sale

Starting today, you can pick up Rapha kit with up to a 50% discount on the RRP in the brand’s end of season sale. It’s not just summer kit on sale either, with outerwear pieces also discounted, so you can get kitted up for when the present heatwave peters out and normal British weather resumes service.

Head over to the Rapha site to check the bargains.

Rapha says it’s offering discounts on pieces from all its collections, including its Pro Team range, with price reductions on the Midweight Jersey. Made from high stretch, wicking fabric with extra visibility graphics, it’s priced down from £140 to £90.

The women’s Souplesse Lightweight Jersey II is designed for faster rides in hot conditions. It’s discounted from £120 to £60.

In Rapha’s Classic line, men’s and women’s jerseys, wind jackets and accessories are in the sale. Highlights include the pocketable Classic Rain Jacket, priced down from £180 to £115. It’s designed so you can layer up underneath for cooler wet rides.

You can also get the windproof version for £90 instead of £195. Pair it up with Rapha’s Classic Crochet mitts for a retro look – priced down from £70 to £42.

Rapha’s new saddles made a splash when they were launched earlier this year. You can get your hands on the Pro Team Carbon version for £175 instead of £295.

Rapha has been expanding its range of products offered, over the last few years, with the lightweight saddles aimed to pair up with its bibshorts for a perfect seat for your ride.