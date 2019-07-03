Here’s the Wilier Zero SLR that Total Direct Energie will be riding at the Tour de France

The Wilier Zero SLR was launched last week. It’s a disc brake bike but, in the spec ridden by Total Direct Energie tips the scales at around or lower than the UCI’s 6.8kg weight limit, so the team may need to ballast its bikes to comply with the UCI regs.

Wilier quotes a weight for the Zero SLR frame of 780g, with another 345g for the fork. They are made of a new carbon fibre formulation which uses liquid crystal in the resin matrix, that Wilier says increases strength and vibration damping.

The one piece bar and stem are the Wilier Zero. Made of carbon, they are designed specifically for the Zero SLR and feature full internal cable routing from the levers through the bar and stem into the frame, so that no cables are visible in the cockpit, which also aids aerodynamics. The bar is wrapped with Prologo One Touch tape.

The team is running a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Look Kéo Blade Carbon pedals, along with FFWD F3D wheels and Hutchinson Racing Lab Pro Tour 25mm tubs. The FFWD F3D wheelset has a low profile at 30mm height and a 22.4mm rim width for the tubular, with a quoted weight of 1290 grams. It uses a 2:1 spoking pattern to help add strength to the brake side of the front wheel and the drive side of the rear.

The saddle is the carbon railed version of the Prologo Dimension and sits on Wilier’s custom Kammtail seatpost. Finally, the bikes are kitted out with Tacx Ciro bottle cages.

Star riders on the Total Direct Energie team taking to the line in Brussels on Saturday for the Tour include Lilian Calmejane and Niki Terpstra. They will be stepping up to WorldTour level for next season.

All images: Pocispix for Wilier Triestina