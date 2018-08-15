An insurance company is offering free cover when you buy a Cannondale bike

The offer applies to 2019 Cannondale, Mongoose and GT bikes as well as close-out 2018 models

Two-wheeled cover specialist Yellow Jersey has teamed up with the Cycling Sports Group (CSG) to offer three months’ free bike insurance with new bikes.

CSG is the supplier behind Cannondale, Mongoose and GT bikes and the offer will be available through over 600 retailers, effective immediately.

The deal provides riders with Yellow Jersey’s ‘Ultimate’ policy – and means that their bike and equipment will be covered worldwide, against theft, crash and accidental damage.

The ‘Ultimate’ package also covers riders who are taking part in competitive races and events abroad.

The announcement comes in line with the release of the 2019 Cannondale, Mongoose and GT bikes, but the insurance offer is still valid on end of season 2018 models.

Following the three month period, customers will be given the opportunity to purchase further cover at a 25 per cent discount – even if they have made a claim. The cost of continuing the cover, as with any insurance, will vary depending upon the individual and the bike(s) in question.

“We’re delighted to be working with Cycling Sports Group. We’re big fans of the brand portfolio and this partnership presents excellent opportunities for all involved – us, them, the retailer and the customer,” said Yellow Jersey MD, Ryan Georgiades.

“Retailers are working in increasingly crowded spaces so we’re really pleased we can help differentiate. We have seen some ride away insurance policies before but to have such comprehensive cover for three months adds significant value to the sale, as thefts and accidents often happen soon into new bike ownership,” said Cycling Sports Group Director of Marketing, Clive Gosling.

“In addition, Yellow Jersey are offering to beat all retailer’s shop insurance renewal quotes by 10 per cent and includes cover for cycle related activities such as shop rides and demos. We feel this will help our dealers lower their running costs and increase their cover,” he added.