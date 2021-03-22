Le Col launches summer range with imagery that celebrates the landscape closer to home

Le Col has launched its 2021 Spring-Summer kit with a dash of creativity. Generally, a new product release would come accompanied with a shower of stunning photographs from a suitably iconic location—whether that’s snaking switchbacks of the Stelvio or the steep streets of Siena.

We’ve all become experts in adapting and improvising over the last year, and Le Col is no different. With the combination of travel bans and social distancing making scant the possibility for a typical launch, a decision was made for an alternative—just fake it.

Staying true to its UK heritage, Le Col staged photos of its rejuvenated kit, showing cycling’s biggest tests surrounded in some of the beauty that can be found closer to home. Mixing the iconic climbs of the French Alps with the lapping waves of South East coast, as well as the idyllic surroundings of Stelvio Pass with the foggy hillsides of Kent.

Of course, in the true fashion of the past year, turbo trainers and rollers were also on hand.

Just as every rider has raced up their local countryside climb like it were Huez or sprinted for city signposts as if it were the Champs Elysees, Le Col showed that whatever your surroundings, there’s a reason to ride this summer.

Le Col founder, Yanto Barker, said, “It has been challenging to launch our Spring Summer kit in the way we have done in previous years. Instead of fighting it, or looking for loopholes, we decided to embrace it and show off our creative side.”

“Whilst the sun hasn’t always shined through lockdown, cycling has been a ray of light for many. Mental and physical health benefits have helped to find some brightness in the dark, and we wanted our new season launch to speak to the thousands of people who have had to get creative and adapt their riding to do what they love”

Revamped HC bib shorts

The first products launched as part of Le Col’s 2021 Spring-Summer collection are the revamped Hors Categorie Bib Shorts. The HC Bib Shorts represent Le Col’s top of the line offering and are “designed with comfort in mind.” Retailing at £180.00 and they are now available at www.lecol.cc.

With the aim to improve moisture management, the back of the bibs has been re-worked, whilst the leg grippers have found a little extra length over the previous version. subtlety best describes the styling, with a minimalist debossed back logo and three classic colourways to choose from: black/white, all black and finally navy/white.