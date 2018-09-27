Namedsport nutrition products come to the UK

Italian sports nutrition brand spreads over the Channel

If you’ve been watching the Vuelta over the last few weeks (and before that the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de Yorkshire), you can’t have but noticed the massive orange Namedsport bottle inflatables clustered near the finish and the brand’s logos spread around the race.

Originating in Italy, Namedsport has been around for four years and is the nutrition sponsor to the Bahrain-Merida team of four-times grand tour winner Vincenzo Nibali, as well as the Trek-Segafredo, Astana and UAE Team Emirates WorldTour teams. It’s about to announce sponsorship for two women’s WorldTour pro teams too.

Namedsport’s range encompasses products for bodybuilders and promoting a healthy lifestyle as well as those for endurance athletes. Most of its products are vegan or vegetarian certified and Namedsport aims to take a green approach to all stages of its production process.

According to Namedsport’s CEO, Andrea Rosso the trigger for the decision to expand into the UK market was a result of: ““Our official sponsorship of the Tour de Yorkshire is one of many inspiring experiences with Britain’s active community that invigorated us to expand.

“I’m confident that the UK’s sportsmen and women will look to Namedsport as a nutrition brand that can help optimise their performance and recovery in a natural way,” he says.

As you’d expect there are pre-, during and post-exercise drinks, gels, powders and bars to fuel the athlete, as detailed on Namedsport’s website.

Namedsport singles out its Total Energy Boost, a new product that comes in a 100ml resealable pouch.

The 60ml Total Energy Shot contains caffeine, guarana, magnesium, vitamin B12 and vitamin C , which Namedsport says fights fatigue and delivers an immediate mental boost.

Finally, there’s the Sport Gel range of different formulations that Namedsport says each target different aims: alertness, glucose absorption, prolonged energy and hydration.