New home security and storage options from Hiplok unveiled

Hiplok has unveiled two new additions to its home storage and security range, with the Jaw bike rack and Ankr Mini.

The Ankr Mini is the third in a line of wall-mounted anchor options – the first was the Airlok, then the Ankr, released in 2019. It’s the cheapest of the three, though unlike its burlier siblings, it is not Sold Secure rated.

The new Ankr Mini is a mico anchor and designed to be paired with a Z or D-lock to keep a bike (or scooter!) safe outside. The design means that mounting bolts are not accessible once the lock is in place, so a thief can’t simply make away with the device and the bike. You might think this unlikely, but I once had a thief steal both my bike and the railings from the front of my university house.

Weighing just 290 grams, this one is comprised of a cylindrical steel body with toughened nylon outer, and costs only £19.99 (€19.99/$24.99). However, both the Airlok and Ankr come with the peace of mind and insurance security of a Gold standard Sold Secure rating, whilst this option is not rated.

The other new addition is the Jaw. This design looks like a much burlier version of the Hornit Clug we tested last year, allowing riders to stack multiple bikes up next to each other – perhaps inside the home, allowing for easy and arguably aesthetically pleasing in-home storage.

The Jaw can be paired with Hiplok’s Z-Lok ties for a little extra security. It weighs 180g and comes in at £19.99 (€19.99/$24.99), the Jaw is suitable for tyres between 20mm and 75mm – similar to the Clug, we’d expect you’d need to keep road tyres inflated, particularly if you’re a user of latex inner tubes.

Hiplok’s co-founder and Product Director, John Abrahams, said that the new additions were in part an answer to the increasing bike ownership seen as part of the Covid inspired cycling boom.

“We are delighted to see more people cycling and with the increase in bikes in each household, we want to offer practical solutions for bike storage. The addition of Jaw and Ankr Mini to the Hiplok Store + Secure line means that you can choose the best bike storage and right level of security to suit you and the gear in your household.”

The increase in bike ownership can only be good news as more cyclists join the ranks. In spring, Surrey bike shop Sigma Sports told us it had seen an increase of 677 per cent in the sales of entry-level and mid-tier bikes.

However, one insurer confirmed that theft was up by a massive 50 per cent since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of household underwriting at Admiral, David Fowkes, said: “One of the effects of the lockdown has been so many more people buying bikes for exercise or just to get around. Several cycle retailers have reported that they’ve sold out of many models, and while this is good news for the nation’s fitness, our data suggests it’s also resulted in an increase in bicycle theft.”

“Unfortunately, this probably means that thieves are looking for easier targets and the rise of budding cycling enthusiasts around the country might be the opportunity they’re looking for.”