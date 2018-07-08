New Look 795 Blade RS aero bike comes in rim and disc brake options

Look adds new aero bike to its range

Look has launched its new aero road bike, the 795 Blade RS, at Eurobike today. We’ve had a slew of new disc brake aero bikes announced over the last few days, but Look has done it a bit differently by launching both its rim brake and disc brake models at the same time.

As you’d expect, the new bike has deep, truncated aerofoil tube sections. Whereas many aero bikes, like the new S-Works Venge, have dropped seat stays, the new Look’s seat stays meet just in front of the seat tube, much like those on the new Trek Madone SLR.

Look has its own new aero bar and stem to go with the 795 Blade RS too, as well as a proprietary aero seatpost, which it calls the Aeropost 2. The lower spec models come with an alloy stem, whereas there’s a carbon version for more expensive builds.

The disc brake 795 Blade RS is designed to take Mavic Speed Release thru-axle hubs. These allow a quicker wheel removal than a standard thru-axle. Look is also using 160mm front and 140mm rear disc rotors. And the frame is designed to take wider tyres, with the disc brake bike’s being 28mm.

Look had a couple of bikes on display ay Eurobike: the 795 Blade RS Disc was equipped with Shimano Ultegra with a 52/36 semi-compact chainset and a wide range 11-32 cassette, along with Shimano RS 370 tubeless ready wheels with Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance 28mm tyres.

The rim brake 795 Blade RS on display came with Dura-Ace Di2, a 52/36 chainset and 11-28 cassette and deep section Corima 47 WS1 clincher wheels with Vittoria Zaffiro Slick 25mm tyres.