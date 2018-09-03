New Orbea Keram e-bike comes in three models for different uses

Asphalt, comfort and MTB formats to suit your riding style

Orbea says that it’s aimed for ease of riding with its new Keram e-bike. Since the electric motor is there to help, the Keram can be designed for stability and safety, rather than prioritising pedalling efficiency, making for a more comfortable ride.

At the heart of the e-bike is a mid-mounted Bosch Active Plus motor coupled to a Bosch 500Wh or 400Wh battery and Bosch’s bar mounted display and controller.

The Keram’s battery has been designed to integrate smoothly into the frame’s down tube and there’s a locking system from Abus and a shielded charging port to help protect it. It can be removed without tools for easy off-bike charging.

The down tube includes a water bottle mount, but you can also get an additional battery pack which fits inside the frame’s main triangle to double the Keram’s range.

The Keram comes in three different models. The Asphalt 20 is aimed at commuters and urban use, is priced at £2499 and comes with alloy rigid fork. Gearing comprises a 38 tooth chainwheel with an 11-42 ten speed cassette and the bike is kitted out with a carrier and front and rear lights. The £2069 Keram Asphalt 30 comes with a nine speed drivetrain.

The Comfort models start with the Keram Comfort 20, priced at £2499, while the Comfort 30 is priced at £2069. Both come with a Suntour suspension fork, Kenda 50mm tyres, mudguards, lights and a rear carrier. They are geared more towards adventure and longer rides.

If you’re planning to ride off road, there are three MTB specs with a RockShox suspension fork too, the Keram Max priced at £2499, the Keram 15 at £2339 and the Keram 20 at £2069, none of which come with a rack or mudguards.

Orbea has designed the Keram to work with a range of carrier racks, lights, mudguards and locks, so that it can easily be configured for a range of uses. You can spec an integrated kickstand if you’re planning to park it up in town.

There’s the option to customise your component choice on the Keram models via the MyO Lite app. Orbea offers a lifetime warranty on the Keram too.