New Specialized S-Works Vent shoe aims to tackle hot feet

Specialized has released a new version of its highly popular S-Works shoes, designed to help keep feet cool in sweaty conditions.

The ‘S-Works Vent’ shoes offer ‘extreme ventilation’ according to the brand, without impacting performance.

Specialized has been quick to point out that this high level of breathability could be useful both on hot summer’s rides as well as when training (and even racing) indoors on platforms like Zwift.

The Vent shoes offer up the same fit, closure system and Boa S3 dials as the standard S-Works 7 road shoes, with the same Dyneema Mesh used in the body of the shoes as well. Reportedly first developed for use in NASA parachutes, Dyneema is a strong but lightweight fibre.

The Body Geometry insoles and focus on proper knee tacking which runs through the brand’s shoe range remains the same.

What’s different is that the S-Works Vent model features a new upper fabric, which is been constructed as a single layer, and provides structure within a mesh fork to provide easy airflow.

The shoes share characteristics with the Giro Prolight Techlace shoes, which also have a mesh upper, but use a velcro/lace combo over a dial to reduce the grams.

The outsole takes notes from the vented construction on the EXOS shoes, which make their name for being lightweight at 316g for a size 43 pair.

Earlier this year, Nike stepped into the indoor cycling shoe market with its SuperRep Cycle kicks. These did highlight breathability as a concern, but also stability – citing the likes of ‘Figure 8s’ common in spinning classes as a key demand.

In August last year, Shimano unveiled a two product family of indoor shoes, made up of the IC5 – which is targeted at those after something very much like a standard shoe, but with added breathability; and the IC3. The latter looks much more like a trainer, and has recessed cleats – making it a better choice for those walking to and from spin classes at the gym.

The new S-Works Vent shoe will come in at £360, available in sizes 36 to 49 with half sizes between 38.5 and 46.5.