Rapha broadens appeal of Pro Team collection with 2020 range increase

Rapha has revamped and added to it’s popular Pro Team range of cycling kit to broaden it’s coverage to more than just race day wear.

The Pro Team range has been developed from the ground up with the aid of Rapha sponsored pro teams EF Education First and Canyon//SRAM. Featuring the best, most hi-tech fabrics and designed to maximise your advantages on race day the Pro Team range sits at the peak of Rapha’s clothing hierarchy.

Review: Rapha Women’s Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex waterproof jacket

For 2020 Rapha has added more breadth to the range with the inclusion of new and updated kit that extends the range to make it a better partner for longer training miles whilst still benefitting from the top-end tech. All-new for this year is a Pro Team Training Jersey to accompany the existing Pro Team Training Bib Short. The Pro Team Jersey and Pro team Aero Jersey are also updated for 2020.

The biggest news is the launch of a complete women’s specific Pro Team range. After success with Canyon//SRAM, Rapha has finally brought out top level kit to suit the demands of female riders. The range includes both Pro Team jerseys – Aero and standard, Pro Team bibs as well as Pro Team Training jersey and bib short.

Pro Team Training Jersey £85

The latest addition to the Pro Team collection, the Training Jersey is made with a lightweight, open-structured fabric on the front panels for wicking and breathability.

Available now in Light Blue, Carbon Grey, Orange, Light Grey, Dark Navy, Dark Purple and two printed versions in Red and Orange.

Pro Team Jersey £120

The standard Pro Team Jersey will be available from March 23rd in Black, Navy, Orange and White. There’s also a Pro Team Aero Jersey (£145), available from March 30th. This will be on offer in Black, Navy, Dark Purple and a printed version in Red.

Women’s Pro Team Training Jersey £85

The women’s Pro Team Training jersey is available now in Carbon Grey, Orange, White, Orange and one printed version in Orange. It’s designed to be paired with the women’s Pro Team Training Bib Shorts £140, these will be available from March 16th in Black/White.

Women’s Pro Team Jersey £120 and bib shorts £195

The Women’s Pro Team jersey will be available from March 23rd in Grey Blue, Black, White. This pairs with the Women’s Pro Team Bib Shorts, at £195. These will be available from March 23rd in Black/White, Black and Dark Navy/ White in short and regular versions.