Rapha officially launch custom clothing platform

Rapha has joined the fray in the custom clothing market with a new user friendly platform

British brand Rapha has launched a new easy-to-use custom clothing platform to join its already established range of styles and technical garments on offer, which is now synonymous with amateurs and the pro peloton alike.

>>> Best Spring clothing

Rapha has worked with a number of high profile amateur teams around the world to help develop its new platform and will use the likes of its pro team EF Education First to show off its capabilities.

Other teams like women’s UK outfit SCARPA and fellow men’s squads Kibosh and Richardson Trek, have all been part of the development, along side riders across the world including; the US, Japan, Australia plus much of Europe.

Rapha say its new custom platform is designed to help improve its existing customer experience of ordering cycling kit, which allows you to choose from limitless possible designs, with hundreds of different colours, patterns, fades and logos available.

Don’t try putting foul words on the kit though, Rapha has cleverly marked out the most common of naughty words on its platform.

Rapha give you a number of templates to work from and you’ll have the ability to upload your own graphics and to see your finished design on an actual model, which is shareable too.

I spent some time playing with the new Rapha Custom platform and it is pretty straight forward.

Initially presented with a jersey and five steps to designing your own kit: Layout, Colour, Logo, Details and Review and Save. Each step has suggestions on how to change and adapt your design using eight basic jerseys designs to work from.

It feels intuitive allowing you to be experimental and fun with your creation. Real time updates can be seen on screen enabling you to work on individual pieces of the jersey.

For now two signature ranges are available: Pro Team and Classic, the former for the performance minded rider and the latter designed for the more relaxed riders out there, with expansion to other ranges happening later in the year.

The minimum order is five per garment and Rapha say that there are significant discounts for large batch orders, as much as 40 per cent off list price in some cases. Delivery is also dealt within eight weeks.

Check rapha.cc/custom for further details and the chance to design your own kit.