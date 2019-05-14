Santa Cruz launches new Quincy women’s gravel bike and updates the Stigmata

Santa Cruz is pitching its new Quincy gravel bike at the on/off-road female adventurer. It forms part of its Juliana women’s specific range. The bike gets all the features you’d expect from a modern gravel machine.

So there’s clearance for 45mm 700c or 2.1 inch 650b wheels and three bottle cage bosses, as well as mudguard mounts. The Quincy is available in three sizes: 49, 52 and 54, with Santa Cruz saying that the geometry of the 49 means that it will fit riders from 5 foot to 5 foot 2 inches tall.

Santa Cruz fits an Ergon SR10 women’s saddle on the complete builds as well as 38cm wide bars on the 49, or 40cm bars on the 52 and 54 bikes.

New Stigmata

Santa Cruz has also updated the Stigmata. We really liked the previous version of Santa Cruz’s cyclocross/gravel bike, riding it the length of the South Downs Way as part of our testing.

Now Santa Cruz has given the Stiggy a refresh, with features in line with the Quincy. It’s revised the frame’s carbon lay-up, based on its Highball hardtail MTB and added mudguard mounts and a third set of bottle bosses, adding to the bike’s bikepacker friendliness.

The old Stigmata had rather close clearance behind the bottom bracket, but Santa Cruz has also upped this, so you can now fit 45mm 700c or 2.1 inch 650b tyres. There’s a swap out of the PF30 bottom bracket for a 68mm threaded shell. Plus there are geometry changes to the 52cm and 54cm frames to avoid toe overlap.

Prices and specs

Santa Cruz is offering both the Stigmata and the Quincy in five different builds. These start with a SRAM Rival 1 option at £3599 and move on to Ultegra double ring with an RX rear mech at £4599. The Force eTap AXS 12-speed option gets 650b wheels and a SRAM Eagle rear mech and 10-50 cassette and is priced at £5599. Plus there is a Force eTap AXS 1 bike with Santa Cruz’s RSV 650b carbon wheelset, an Eagle mech and 10-50 cassette, priced at £6799.

Finally, the £8999 top spec SRAM Red eTap AXS build is available in the Stigmata only, has Santa Cruz RSV 650b carbon wheels and a 24-speed set-up with a 46/33 chainset and 10-33 cassette.

There’s also a frame only option, priced at £2199.