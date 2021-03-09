Specialized launches ‘coolest’ ever helmet: S-Works Prevail II Vent

Following on from the launch of its Vent shoe last summer, Specialized has released a new version of its Prevail cycling helmet with a focus on keeping a cool head.

The US brand says that the Prevail II Vent is the coolest helmet it has ever made. The brand has removed seven foam ‘bridges’ from the centre and sides the helmet, reportedly allowing for 20 per cent better ventilation when compared with the standard Prevail.

According to Specialized, the shape of the helmet has been maintained and there is no aerodynamic trade-off, and safety has not been impacted: the Prevail II Vent received 5/5 stars when tested against independent safety standards at Virginia Tech. In fact, Specialized claimed it is “the safest on the market,” though this statement might be difficult to verify.

The Prevail II Vent still uses MIPS technology, with the MIPS SL “watchband” attachment system which Specialized has launched via some of its mountain bike helmets.

At Cycling Weekly we’ve yet to test this tech, but it reportedly allows for 10 to 15 millimetres of rotation in all directions, therefore providing greater comfort, alongside the same brain protection benefits as standard MIPS versions.

Giro has also aimed to make MIPS tech more comfortable via offering extra movement in its MIPS Speherical series, in its case via an EPS shell within an EPS shell, also promising 10-15mm of movement.

In addition to the “watchband” system, Specialized has used a proprietary MIPS pad kit, with perforated ripstop backing for improved breathability.

The helmet will be worn by Specialized sponsored riders on SD Worx, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and Bora-Hansgrohe and Legion of LA. It will be available in four colours: white, black, sand and maroon/black.

Being an S-Works model, which denotes Specialized’s top flight product, this lid was never going to be cheap – it will retail at £240 / €319.90 / $400 AUD / $250 USD.