SRAM launches AXS Web bringing more data analysis to users

SRAM has broadened its offering to users of its most recent family of electronic groupsets.

Those using SRAM AXS can now log on to AXS Web, a tool which will provide them with even more data, allowing them to analyse ride files to look at shifting, gear use, as well as power zones and tyre pressure when teamed up with the required devices.

AXS Web displays maps as well as the traditional ride data on distance, speed and elevation.

All of the shifting data will be available to AXS users as well as those who have the outgoing 11-speed SRAM Red eTap components. This will show which gear ratios are most commonly used and could provide insight to those considering a change in set-up.

Riders will need a power meter to see information on their most used power zones, and tyre pressure information can be received if paired with Quarq’s TyreWiz tyre pressure monitor.

The groupset brand says that the system will allow riders to “quickly and easily learn more about how their bike is working for them and consider adjustments.”

>>> SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset review

>>> SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset review

Reviewing data is made possible by linking the rider’s ACS Web account with their head unit, and uploading files. They’ll also receive notifications when battery is low.

This new AXS Web system joins the AXS App which users already had access to.

Quarq founder and SRAM’s category manager for digital integration, Jim Meyer said: “We built this site for riders as a learning tool and to show people how their bike is working for them. The data is easy to understand and is always enlightening; it’s like getting a coach for free.”