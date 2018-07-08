Stages announces three new Dash GPS computers

Best known for its power meters, Stages has three new GPS computers and a redesigned app

Stages’s two new premium computers are the Dash L50 and Dash M50. The larger L50 weighs 110g, with a 85mm x 58mm format and 16GB of memory. The colour screen is 2.7 inches diagonal and its resolution is 240 x 400 pixels. Stages claims 18 hours battery life.

The M50, meanwhile weighs 65g, is 73mm x 53mm and has a 240 x 320 pixel high resolution 2.2 inch colour display. Battery life is a claimed 15 hours. Both computers come with alloy mounts, for a more robust interface to the bars. The mount is also designed so that it can work both as an out front mount and stem top as well as mounting to aero bars.

Both Dash models feature GPS-based mapping functionality, including base maps. Stages has developed its own custom map format to emphasis cycling routes, rather than use maps designed for cars. You can download additional maps free of charge.

Stages includes a route builder in its Link app. There are multiple route import formats, as well as configurable screen displays with pan and zoom functionality. Control is via four buttons below the display and a fifth on the side of the case, or you can use the Stages app to control and configure both unit.

The Dash L50 and M50 also support workouts, with preloaded, subscription-free programmes. Workouts include target values and, using 90 days of recorded history, adapt effort levels and target zones to match your abilities.

Stages’s new computers provide turn by turn navigation as well as tight integration with the brand’s power meters and its online training platform Stages Link. There’s ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity built in. Like the new Lezyne Mega GPS, you can set your screens up either landscape or portrait.

Availability is from early Autumn, with the Dash L50 retailing at £275 and the Dash M50 at £210.

Also announced is the entry-level Dash L10. This comes with a monochrome screen and basic course tracking. It’s priced at £135, weighs 102g and has up to 30 hours battery life. All three computers are IPX7 waterproof.

In parallel to the new releases, Stages has redesigned its Link app, to make it easier to use and ensure synchronisation with your GPS unit.