Sunday Trading: Save £1250 on a groupset upgrade, £50 on a Fizik saddle and more

This week, we’ve been inspired by the improving weather and the cobbled classic races – including today’s Tour of Flanders – to upgrade our bikes. If you’ve been riding through the winter, this might just be the moment to replace your worn groupset with Shimano’s top of the range Dura-Ace Di2. Or you might fancy a shiny new Fizik saddle.

Or if you’re looking to hammer over some rougher surfaces, a new set of Challenge Strada Bianca tyres should help smooth the way for you.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 complete groupset was £3099.99 now £1849.99

If you’re looking to upgrade your groupset, Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 is pretty much king of the 11-speed electronic roost right now. And you can save £1250 on the rim brake option with this deal.

Or if you’re a disc brake bike rider, there’s almost £1000 saving on the Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 groupset, now selling for £2249.99.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rim brake groupset from Probikekit for £1849.99

Fizik Arione R3 Kium saddle was £134.99 now £84.95

Saddle looking a bit the worse for wear after the winter? Merlin Cycles is offering the pro-looking Arione R3 saddle with £50 off the SRP right now. It’s for the Snake who’s flexible enough for a low riding position. If you fit into Fizik’s Chameleon or Bull categories, there are similar deals on a range of other Fizik saddles too.

Buy now: Fizik Arione R3 Kium saddle from Merlin Cycles for £84.95

Challenge Strada Bianca Open tyre was £58.99 now £29.99

If you’ve been inspired by the cobbled classics and last month’s Strade Bianche to take on some rougher road surfaces, Challenge’s extra-wide tyre will help smooth the way for you. It’s available in either 30mm or 36mm options, if you’ve got wider tyre clearances on your bike.

Buy now: Challenge Strada Bianca Open tyre from Tweeks Cycles for £29.99

More great deals:

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

Oakley Radar EV Pitch sunglasses were £160 now £99.99

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now £112.50

Altura Night Vision Evo 3 women’s waterproof jacket was £99.99 now £39.99

Park Tool PFP8 track pump was £34.99 now £22.99

High 5 Recovery Bar 25 pack was £42.25 now from £19.99

Knog PWR Rider 450 lumen front light was £57.99 now £34.49

Minoura Mag Ride 60d turbo trainer was £149.99 now £99.99

Sealskinz All Weather cycling gloves were £47.50 now £25

SRAM PG-1130 11-speed cassette was £62 now £38.99

Nuovo by Ribble men’s bibshorts were £65 now £30

Giro Empire ACC reflective road shoes were £259.99 now £127.50

Altura NV small saddle pack was £14.99 now £9.99

Fast Forward Carbon F3R tubular 30mm SP DT240 wheelset was £1449.99 now £702.99

Ribble 15 function multitool was £21.99 now £9.99

Schwalbe One 25mm tyre was £49.99 now £21.49

Giant Strive MIPS helmet was £84.99 now £42.49

Specialized Expert women’s short sleeved baselayer was £35 now £17.50

Park Tool CM5.2 Cyclone chain cleaning machine was £29.99 now £19.99

Lezyne Super GPS computer was £129.99 now £99.99

Castelli Forza Pro short sleeved jersey was £115 now £57.50

