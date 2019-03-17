Sunday trading: half price time trial wheels and power meter pedals, plus more online offers

It’s Sunday, so it’s time for our latest pick of bargains from the on line retailers

With time trial and racing season just around the corner, we’ve got a host of deals on products to up your game this week. There’s a deep section wheelset, ideal for time trials as well as Powertap’s venerable P1 power meter pedals to temp you. Plus we’ve got a deal on a set of Conti’s latest GP5000 tyres, with tubes thrown in, if you want to get the latest rubber on the road.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Token C590 deep section carbon clincher TT wheelset was £1349.99 now £650.99

If you’re looking to kick-start your time trial season, take a look at Token’s deep section wheels. The rear is a massive 90mm deep and it’s paired to a 50mm deep front wheel for ultimate aero performance without compromising handling. Claimed weight is 1710g a pair.

Buy now: Token C590 deep section carbon clincher TT wheelset for £650.99 from Wiggle

Lezyne Super GPS computer was £129.99 now £99.99

Lezyne’s GPSs have come on in leaps and bounds and rival the leading brand’s offering in functionality, usability, battery life and readability. The Super GPS is also both Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible and pairs to your smartphone as well as your cycling peripherals.

Buy now: Lezyne Super GPS computer for £99.99 from Evans Cycles

Powertap P1 power meter pedals were £1050 now £549.99

Powertap’s pedal based power meter offers an easy to set up and calibrate entry into the power game. It’s dual sided, so you get left/right balance along with all the stats and analysis you could ever want. Plus it’s really easy to swap pedals between bikes.

Buy now: Powertap P1 power meter pedals for £549.99 from Probikekit

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1099.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99 now £9.95

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

Don’t forget to look back for more fantastic Sunday Trading deals next week.