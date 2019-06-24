Tech of the week: new bikes from BMC and Cannondale

The BMC Roadmachine has had a makeover, with the Swiss brand upping the clearance to allow room for 32mm tyres and improving compliance for an even more comfortable endurance ride. There’s also a new integrated cockpit with hidden cable runs for a sleek front end.

Cannondale has a new carbon version of its Topstone gravel bike out. Unlike the alloy version, it includes a rear end suspension system, which Cannondale has called Kingpin, with a pivot point built into the seat tube-seatstay junction. This gives up to 30mm of vertical compliance at the saddle and only adds 150g to the bike’s weight. Plus the Topstone Carbon uses the neat front wheel sensor and a host of other new parts. We’ve been for a ride around Vermont.

E-bike news

Boardman launched three electric bikes last week, including a drop bar adventure bike and a men’s and a women’s flat bar hybrid. All three use the German Fazua mid-mounted motor system, which we’ve seen on a range of competitors’ bikes.

Bosch is another popular choice of motor units to use on e-bikes and last week it updated its motor and battery range. That allows it to offer more range, better performance and options suitable for higher speed and cargo carrying e-bikes and increase connectivity of its systems.

And General Motors has launched two e-bikes for urban users. Its ARiV brand will sell its Merge and Meld models directly to consumers. We’ve been riding them around Brussels and trying out the Merge’s unique one lever folding system.

We’ve also had further news of Hunt Bike Wheels’s Limitless carbon clinchers. It says that the 48mm deep wheels are the fastest in the world and has taken a prestigious KOM to prove the point.

And we’ve had the pick of the deals from three of cycling’s prestige brands: Giro for shoes, Castelli for hot and cold weather kit and Garmin to stop you getting lost.