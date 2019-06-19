BMC updates its Roadmachine endurance bike

The endurance focussed BMC Roadmachine has had a makeover, with the Swiss marque launching a brand new model of its endurance bike.

BMC says that the new model is designed to be smoother over a variety of terrain, by dint of its endurance oriented carbon layup. Plus its carbon frame is lighter and has clearance for tyres up to 33mm wide. BMC says that this equips the bike for versatility on a range of surfaces.

Integrated cockpits are the latest thing on new models, allowing the cable runs to be totally enclosed from the bars, heading internally through the stem and head tube into the frame. It gives a sleek look and also avoids drag from round exterior cables.

BMC has added cockpit integration to the new Roadmachine at the 01 spec level, while the Roadmachine 02 continues to get external cable routing from the bars to the frame. The cockpit includes an integrated GoPro mount, so you can bolt on your favourite gadgets.

Compliance is improved by BMC’s D-shaped seatpost, which is carried over from the previous model. And BMC has its own version of an Ass Saver, specially designed to fit securely to its seatpost, behind the saddle.

Like many new endurance bike models, the Roadmachine is disc brake only. The Roadmachine 01 comes in four spec levels as well as frameset only. Top of the line Roadmachine 01 One gets a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset and Enve SES 4.5C AR carbon wheels. That extends via a Dura-Ace Di2 model and SRAM Force eTap AXS to the lowest spec Ultegra Di2 bike.

The Roadmachine 02 comes in three spec levels. The Roadmachine 02 One gets Ultegra Di2, the Two mechanical Ultegra and the Three comes with Shimano 105.