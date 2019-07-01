Tech of the week: new lightweight bikes from Cannondale, Scott and Wilier

Lightweight bikes go aero

Three famous brands launched new lightweight bikes last week, which have a lot in common, including hidden cables and a system weight around the UCI’s 6.8kg weight limit for racing.

First up, Cannondale. Its new SuperSix is a radical change from its skinny tubed predecessors, with its aero tube profiles reducing drag by 30%. Cannondale says that the new SuperSix is also stiffer and it will now take tyres up to 30mm wide. But unlike its peers, Cannondale has not abandoned rim brakes completely, giving you the option to choose them instead of discs.

We’ve been out to Vermont to give the new Cannondale SuperSix Evo a spin.

The Scott Addict RC has an impressive palmarès, including Simon Yates’s win at the Vuelta a Espana last year. But for it being disc brake only, the new Addict RC is lighter than its predecessor. But it still adds aero tube profiles and an integrated cockpit with fully enclosed cable runs. That’s not just for electronic groupsets, but will work for mechanical gruppos too.

We’ve been out to Switzerland to give the new Scott Addict RC a spin.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Like the Addict RC, the new Wilier Zero SLR also has an integrated front end with hidden cables and aero tube sections. It’s electronic shifting only though. It’s also visually stunning, particularly with its velvet red paint job, one of three colour options.

We’ve been out to Italy to give the new Wilier Zero SLR a spin.

A top spec Vitus and training harder

Another Insta-worthy bike is the one-of-a-kind Vitus ZX-1 presented to World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea MBE. Its paint and logos match Rea’s Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR and it’s got a money-no-object spec including SRAM Red eTap AXS 12-speed groupset, CeramicSpeed bottom bracket bearings and 50mm Prime BlackEdition carbon wheels.

We’ve also told you how to train harder, and we’ve been following the regimes of three obsessives. Or if you’re looking for an excuse not to train harder, we’ve had a look at whether you can push your heart too hard when cycling.

We’ve also had news of Bollé’s latest performance sunglasses. The Lightshifter model has an open bottomed frame and will be worn by AG2R La Mondiale at the Tour de France.

And as usual, we’ve had more ace deals this week, including helmets, wheels and those all-important energy and recovery foods. Happy riding.