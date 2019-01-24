Decathlon launches Van Rysel brand following rebrand late last year

New high-end performance bikes feature both Shimano and Campagnolo

Decathlon has announced the second of its new in-house brands following the decision to rebrand last year to two separate names.

The Van Rysel brand sits above the Triban bike range, which focuses predominantly on comfort, and focuses much more on the performance cyclist. The bikes will still be based around the Ultra frames, albeit with a change of colour.

The launch marks new ground for the French brand which is also launching a series of skinsuits and aero helmets, products never before stocked by the company.

The Van Rysel range will be compromised of two frame models available in 12 versions, including the Van Rysel Ultra CF 940, which comes with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and Mavic wheels. The range tops out with the Racer Ultra 940 CF Campagnolo which at €5000 includes Super-Record 12 speed. There will also be a Van Rysel women’s bike and accompanying kit.

The company has also debuted new Van Rysel kit, including a lightweight jersey and bib shorts designed for very hot weather costing €50 and €60 respectively.

According to the brand, Van Rysel translates as ‘from Lille’ in Flemish, paying homage to Decathlon’s base in the French town where the brand designs and assembles all of its bikes.

According to Nicholas Pierron, Van Rysel brand director, Decathlon hired a passionate new team and partnered with under 19 ex-pro Christophe Péraud.

“Their experience and passion helped us to create products which meet the requirements of the pros but are accessible for our customers at Decathlon”.

Accompanying the launch is a new internal magazine with details of the PNPL 2.0 project, an advanced design programme which has seen the Decathlon engineers working on an aerodynamic bike, complete with dropped seat stays and an overbuilt front end.

It says that projects like this help determine future style and directions, and hints that the core designs are being used on a bike due to be released in 2020.

The same project helped determine the new skinsuit, an item never before produced by Decathlon.

Decathlon says that the new Van Rysel bikes will be online and in stores from march 2019.