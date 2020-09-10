Vitus Vitesse Evo – a new flagship race bike is launched

Vitus’ new Vitesse Evo race bike has been completely redesigned from the ground up to provide a pretty impressive set of performance numbers in comparison to the outgoing version.

Normally when a brand launches a new version of its top level race bike you can expect improvements to be touted in most aspects of performance. Normally these figures might be a handful of percentage points increase or decrease dependent upon which way you look at it – but not Vitus. To quote the brand itself, the new Vitesse Evo’s frameset “blows its predecessor out of the water” in terms of its performance gains.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The frame is virtually unrecognisable from the existing version and has had every frame tube tweaked to create a more aero profile and yes, those are dropped seatstays. Vitus has also kept things a little simpler in terms of user-friendliness as gear cables and brake hoses are not integrated into the bar and stem like many of Vitus’ rivals frame designs.

Vitus launch all new Energie Evo cyclocross race range

The original Vitesse Evo had power transfer at the fore thanks to the input of Sean Kelly and his An Post race team. This new Vitesse Evo takes that emphasis and turns it to 11. According to Vitus the new carbon layup boosts average frame stiffness by a staggering 34.9% and, get this, bottom bracket stiffness is up by a whopping 50.2% – when you factor in the existing version is no wet noodle, these claims are pretty impressive. Rear triangle stiffness is also increased by a more usual 8.9%. So if you want a bike that should put all your effort down onto the road, the Vitesse Evo should work pretty well.

The front end has also received plenty of attention with significant increases in headtube and fork stiffness. How significant? How does a 69.5% increase in fork stiffness sound? Vitus quite rightly claim that handling and stability has been markedly improved. It is also claiming that disc rub has been “virtually eliminated” on this new fork.

To counter the increase in frame stiffness the new frameset features those aforementioned dropped seatstays and also adopts an incorporated seat clamp to induce more forgiveness and flex out of the seatpost and rear end.

Vitus has also adjusted the geometry of the new Vitesse Evo after input from the riders of Vitus Pro Cycling Team. Rather than pushing things in the way of the current thinking of more stack and less reach, Vitus has increased the length of the top tube and shortened the head tube to create a more aggressive, race ready position “capable of winning the worlds biggest races”.

All of these changes have resulted in a frame that weighs in at 840 grams (medium, claimed). A 15% reduction in weight over its predecessor.

The Vitus Vitesse Evo 2021 range

Vitesse Evo CRX eTap AXS, £4,799.99

Vitesse Evo carbon frame and fork

SRAM Red eTap AXS 12 speed groupset

Reynolds AR29 Carbon clincher tubeless wheelset

Schwalbe One Performance 700x25c tubeless tyres

Prime Primavera X-Light carbon handlebar

Prime Doyenne aluminium stem

Prime Primavera carbon seatpost

7.4kg (claimed medium)

Vitesse Evo CRS eTap AXS, £3,749.99

Vitesse Evo carbon frame and fork

SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 speed groupset

Reynolds AR29 Carbon clincher tubeless wheelset

Schwalbe One Performance 700x25c tubeless tyres

Prime Primavera X-Light carbon handlebar

Prime Doyenne aluminium stem

Prime Primavera carbon seatpost

7.6kg (claimed medium)

Vitesse Evo CRS Di2, £3,699.99

Vitesse Evo carbon frame and fork

Shimano Ultegra R8070 Di2 11 speed groupset

Reynolds AR29 Carbon clincher tubeless wheelset

Schwalbe One Performance 700x25c tubeless tyres

Prime Primavera X-Light carbon handlebar

Prime Doyenne aluminium stem

Prime Primavera carbon seatpost

7.5kg (claimed medium)

Vitesse Evo CRS, £2,999.99

Vitesse Evo carbon frame and fork

Shimano Ultegra R8000 11 speed groupset

Reynolds AR29 Carbon clincher tubeless wheelset

Schwalbe One Performance 700x25c tubeless tyres

Prime Primavera X-Light carbon handlebar

Prime Doyenne aluminium stem

Prime Primavera carbon seatpost

7.65kg (claimed medium)

Vitesse Evo CR, £1,999.99

Vitesse Evo carbon frame and fork

Shimano 105 R7000 11 speed groupset

Prime Baroudeur disc, aluminium clincher tubeless wheelset

Schwalbe One Performance 700x25c tubeless tyres

Prime Doyenne aluminium handlebar

Prime Doyenne aluminium stem

Prime carbon seatpost

7.8kg (claimed medium)

All models will be available to order via Vitus’ retail partners Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle at the end of September/start of October.