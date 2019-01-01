Wilier’s 2019 range includes new endurance, gravel, and time trial bikes

Premium Italian brand Wilier has a range of new offerings for 2019, as well as an upgrade to its Cento10 race bike

The Wilier Cento10 aero road bike now comes as the Cento10Pro as well as the original Cento10Air. It’s the bike ridden by Sylvain Chavanel at the Tour of Britain last year.

The Pro gets a carbon upgrade for a claimed 6% extra torsional stiffness as well as a weight reduction, plus it’s available as disc and rim brake versions. Prices start at €4750. As you’d expect from the name, it’s the bike that will be ridden by the Direct Energie team of Niki Terpstra as well as the Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia team in 2019.

Alongside the existing Cento10NDR endurance bike, Wilier has now launched the lower priced Cento1NDR. Whereas the Cento10NDR, which we’ve tested, has an elastomer insert in its rear triangle, the Cento1NDR has a solid rear triangle, but with the same endurance geometry as its peer, and with comfort features built into the frame. While the Cento10NDR starts at €4750, the new Cento1NDR is priced from €2299.

And new gravel and TT bikes

Wilier has launched a versatile carbon framed gravel bike, the Jena. It joins the steel framed Jaroon, the Jaroon Plus and the Jareen (both names of different sized gravel lumps in the local Venetian dialect).

The Jena is made of 60 tonne carbon fibre, with kammtail tube profiles and provides lots of versatility. There’s the option to fit 650b wheels with 48mm tyres as well as 700c up to 44mm width. Plus there are loads of mounting points, including three sets of bosses on the fork blades, to suit the bikepacker. There’s a removable front mech hanger for single ring set-ups. Prices start at €2800.

Wilier has also replaced its long-running Twin Blade time trial bike with the new Turbine. It’s taken the opportunity to switch to disc brakes and offers UCI-legal time trial and UCI-illegal tri versions. It’s compatible with electronic groupsets only.

The tri version gets a hydration system-cum-nosecone and there’s also the option to specify a setback or in-line seatpost or one set forward by 65mm. There’s more adjustability in the Profile Design aerobar and the Turbine is also engineered for packability Prices start at €7700 and Wilier publishes a comprehensive geometry table so you can dial in your fit.