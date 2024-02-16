Promising South African cyclist in coma after being hit by driver

A promising young South African cyclist has been left in a coma after being struck by a car driver during a training ride. Her family are now hoping to raise €100,000 to help her rehabilitation.

Jessie Munton, 17, was hit by a driver while training in January for the South African nationals. "Despite clear skies the driver... failed to see her on the road's edge," her brother, Byron, wrote on her GoFundMe page.

She won the South African junior time trial at the country's National Championships last year, also coming third in the road race; she represented South Africa at the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2023 as well, finishing fifth in the time trial, and fourth in the road race.

However, the collision has left the teenager "fighting for her life", according to her family. They estimate they need close to two million South African Rand to help her get through.

The GoFundMe page reads: "Jessie has been fighting for her life in ICU for nearly a month with severe brain damage. Initially placed in an induced coma to manage the critical condition she was in, she now rests in her own coma, with our prayers fervently awaiting the day her eyes open again.

"With Jessie's youth, fitness, and indomitable spirit, we hold onto hope that she will emerge from this ordeal and reclaim a semblance of the life she once had. However, the road to recovery is long and arduous, exacerbated by the high costs of specialised care."

The financial burden of supporting Munton through hospital is becoming "overwhelming", according to her family, hence the fundraiser. So far over €12,000 has been raised.

"Up until now Jessie has been receiving treatment at a private hospital near the accident site, where she has received exceptional care," her family said. "The next phase of her journey involves at least six months of intensive neurological rehabilitation in a specialised facility, the costs of which are substantial.

"To navigate this crucial period in Jessie's recovery, we estimate needing close to ZAR 2 million, roughly Euro 100,000. This will cover everything from her rehabilitation care, scans , doctor visits, to essential medical equipment and more."

"Jessie's absence has already left an irreplaceable void in our lives," her family continued. "Her achievements representing our country at the Youth Commonwealth Games, multiple national championship titles to her name and her infectious optimism have touched countless hearts. We believe she deserves every chance to continue spreading joy and inspiration.

"We humbly ask for your support in funding Jessie's recovery journey. Your contribution will not only alleviate the financial strain on our family but will also be an investment in Jessie's future—a future where she continues to defy the odds and make the world a brighter place for us all."

Last year 17-year-old Magnus White, a promising young American cyclist was struck and killed by a driver during a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado. Lotto-Dstny Development rider Tijl De Decker also died following a training crash.

Donations for Jessie Munton's rehabilitation can be made on GoFundMe.