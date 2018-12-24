Quiz: How many monument winners of last 10 years can you name?

Five monuments. Ten years. 50 riders... easy right?

The five biggest one-day races of the season produce some of the most memorable and dramatic races.

With Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia each having their own unique characteristics that test a variety of skills.

The last ten editions of each race have lived up to their monument reputation, producing 50 worthy winners, but how many can you name?

You have 10 minutes to correctly guess as many as you can (without the help of Wikipedia) and prove your knowledge to your friends, family and clubmates.





Let us know how many you got inside the 10 minute allowance or how fast you managed to name them all on our social media channels.