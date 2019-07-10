Annemiek van Vleuten extends Giro Rosa lead with stage six time trial win

Annemiek van Vleuten powered to victory on stage six of the Giro Rosa, extending her lead in the overall classification.

The Dutch woman, who former podium finisher Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) described as an “alien” among humans yesterday, finished the 12.1 kilometre uphill time trial in 24 minutes 31 seconds.

The only rider able to get within a minute of the 36-year-olds time was second placed Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans), who finished 53s down on the winner.

Home favourite and currently the best Italian rider, Longo Borghini was third, finishing in 26-19, 1-48 behind.

As the reigning champion, Van Vleuten was the last rider to begin the race, setting off two minutes after Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), who was second on the GC going in to the stage.

Van Vleuten was able to make up the time, storming past her rival before she could reach the finish banner, to succeed the Polish rider who finished sixth on the stage by 2-01.

Former British time trial champion Hannah Barnes enjoyed some time in the hot seat, before being ousted as times began to fall – her own time of 27-11 good enough for 12th.

The 12.1 km time trial from Chiuro to Teglio opened with a slight descent, before the road began to climb.

Though uphill, it was not as steep as in previous years, where ramps as tough as 20 per cent have sprung up unexpectedly.

The split between road bike and time trial bike use was fairly even, however most of the top times came from TT bikes and all three podium finishers opted for extensions over drop bars.

Tomorrow’s 128.3km stage from Cornedo Vicentino to San Giorgio di Perlena/Fara Vicentino features several steep climbs, including the Culmine Salita Della Rosina which the peloton will race over twice, ahead of an uphill finish en route to Fara.

More to follow

Catch up on the race so far:

Results

Giro Rosa, stage six: Chiuro to Teglio (12.1km)

1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) 24-31

2 Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) +53

3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) +1-48

4 Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) +1-50

5 Juliette Labous (Sunweb) +1-54

6 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) +2-01

7 Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) +2-04

8 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) +2-09

9 Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) +2-22

10 Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor) +2-30

General classification after stage six

1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

2 TBC

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10