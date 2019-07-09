Annemiek van Vleuten wins Giro Rosa stage five to take the maglia rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage five of the Giro Rosa, moving into the leader’s jersey ahead of Wednesday’s uphill time trial.

Last year’s overall winner attacked at the base of the final climb to Lago di Cancano, catching breakaways Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), and passing them with 8 kilometres to the finish.

Eleven riders trailed in her wake, with several general classification hopes being dropped, including Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) and Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv).

With 3km left, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio attacked the reduced group in pursuit of Van Vleuten, but was pulled back.

This left the way clear for Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans), Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Erica Magnaldi (WNT Rotor) to chase, shadowed by Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) plus magila rosa at the day’s dawn, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

By the time Van Vleuten reached the summit finish line, she had amassed a lead of three minutes ahead of second placed Brand, with Niewiadoma taking the third step on the podium.

The queen stage of the race was originally due to end with a summit finish on the Gavia, but a landslide put pay to this plan, with organisers instead opting for a finish in Lago di Cancano – where Emma Pooley won in 2011.

More to follow

Results

Giro Rosa stage 19, Ponte in Valtellina – Lago di Cancano (87.5km)

1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

2 Lucinda Brand (Sunweb)

3 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)

General classification after stage five

1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)