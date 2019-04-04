Who the bookmakers are backing for Tour of Flanders 2019

Will it be a reigning star or a young prodigy? This is what the bookies think

One of the biggest dates of the cycling season is just a few days away, and the excitement is mounting.

The Tour of Flanders is for many the highlight of the racing calendar with speculation about form and potential always rife in the days before.

With former winners Peter Sagan, Philippe Gilbert and Niki Terpstra racing, along with those desperate to take victory in the Monument like Greg Van Avermaet, it’s set to be an electric battle.

But who are the bookies backing for glory?

Well, the odds appear to be in favour of arguably this year’s strongest Classics rider, Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 13/2.

In a rare break from tradition, the bookmakers have relegated former winner Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to second spot with odds of 8/1.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), who will be looking to add Flanders to his 2017 Paris-Roubaix win, is next in line according to the bookies with a 15/2 chance.

Relative newcomer Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is a particularly hot pick at 8/1, while Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) is tipped at 11/1 on only his first attempt at Flanders.

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) has amazed everyone, including the bookies, during his first concerted Classics campaign and sits at 12/1.

Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale), having the season of his career so far, is 16/1 despite his form being doubtful due to bronchitis.

Reigning champion Niki Terpstra is only 25/1 having moved to Direct Energie from Quick-Step, while his former team-mate Philippe Gilbert is at 20/1.

Those looking for a strong outside bet could consider Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) after his Ghent-Wevelgem win, who is now 33/1, or even Luke Rowe (Team Sky) at 28/1.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is 33/1 as he rides his first Flanders at the age of 38.

Tour of Flanders 2019 odds (Winner – Oddschecker)

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Deceuninck – Quick-Step 13/2

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8/1

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 15/1

Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo Visma 8/1

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 11/1

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck – Quick-Step 12/1

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 16/1

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step 20/1

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 25/1

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step 25/1