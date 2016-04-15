Sir Bradley Wiggins headlines stellar Tour de Yorkshire 2016 line-up

Sir Bradley Wiggins will headline a quality Tour de Yorkshire line-up with Thomas Voeckler and Rohan Dennis, while Lizzie Armitstead tops the women's field

The second edition of the hugely popular Tour de Yorkshire will be headlined by 2012 Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Wiggins will be joined by a strong British contingent, including national road race champion Pete Kennaugh, Team Sky’s Classics co-leader Luke Rowe, Clasica San Sebastian winner Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tour de France stage winner Steve Cummings.

Among the big names from further afield, Rohan Dennis and Thomas Voeckler and defending champion Lars Petter Nordhaug will all be in attendance, as will Australian sprint sensation Caleb Ewan.

Grand Tour regulars Bernie Eisel and Warren Barguil, as well as recent Paris-Roubaix winner Mathew Hayman, last year’s king of the mountains Nicolas Edet and stage three winner Ben Hermans will also be on the start line.

This year’s Tour de Yorkshire runs across three stages between April 29 and May 1, starting with a 184km stage between Beverley and Settle.

Stage two follows a 135km route between Otley and Doncaster on stage two, before a testing 198km stage three between Middlesbrough and Scarbrough concludes the race.

The final stage contains six categorised climbs and will almost certainly feature some strong North Sea headwinds to wreak havoc in the peloton.

Otley-born world champion Lizzie Armitstead heads up a strong field in the one-day women’s race, which follows the same route at stage two of the men’s race and will include 2015 winner Louise Mahé, British Olympian Danielle King and Paralympic legend Dame Sarah Storey.