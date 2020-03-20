British Cycling launches eight-week series of Zwift races and workouts

British Cycling has launched an eight-week series of virtual races and workouts, encouraging people to stay fit and active.

The national governing body will be hosting 24 events over the next two months on online training platform Zwift.

Riders can take on races, workouts and time trials on various different courses in the virtual training world, and get the opportunity to ride alongside stars from the Great Britain Cycling Team.

Women’s endurance academy coach Emma Trott said: “We’re in an entirely unique situation that means there’ll be no racing for a while, but it’s important that we try to find some sense of normality in all this.

“For us, that’s training and staying connected not just with each other, but the cycling community.”

The first event kicks off on Tuesday (March 24) with two 30-minute races at 12.20pm (GMT) and 7.30pm.

There will then be two races every Tuesday, two workouts every Wednesday and then two time trials every Thursday through until April 13.

Zwift offers a seven-day free trial for anyone wanting to get into the world of virtual training, with the subscriptions costing £12.99 per month.

You can view the full list of events here.

Race – all races are 30 minutes long and will be hosted on different courses

Tuesday 24 March – 12.20pm and 7.30pm

Tuesday 31 March – 12.20pm and 7.30pm

Tuesday 7 April – 12.20pm and 7.30pm

Tuesday 14 April – 12.20pm and 7.30pm

Tuesday 21 April – 12.20pm and 7.30pm

Tuesday 28 April – 12.20pm and 7:30pm

Tuesday 5 May – 12.20pm and 7.30pm

Tuesday 12 May – 12.20pm and 7.30pm

Workout

Wednesday 25 March – 12.00pm and 7.30pm – big gear / low cadence session

Wednesday 1 April – 12.00pm and 7.30pm – under-over intervals session

Wednesday 8 April – 12.00pm and 7.30pm – sweet-spot session

Wednesday 15 April – 12.00pm and 7:30pm – threshold pyramid session

Wednesday 22 April – 12.00pm and 7.30pm – 40-20 intervals session

Wednesday 29 April – 12.00pm and 7.30pm – sprint pyramid

Wednesday 6 May– 12.00pm and 7.30pm – minute on / minute off

Wednesday 13 May – 12.00pm and 7:30pm – 3 x 10-minute intervals

Time Trial – all races are 10 miles long and will be held on a mix of courses

Thursday 26 March – 12:20pm and 19:30pm

Thursday 2 April – 12:20pm and 19:30pm

Thursday 9 April – 12:20pm and 19:30pm

Thursday 16 April – 12:20pm and 19:30pm

Thursday 23 April – 12:20pm and 19:30pm

Thursday 30 April – 12:20pm and 19:30pm

Thursday 7 May – 12:20pm and 19:30pm

Thursday 14 April – 12:20pm and 19:30pm