British Cycling announces Bristol road race addition to HSBC National calendar with criterium for women

British Cycling has provided details of the ‘festival of cycling’ to take place in Bristol in June, following the cancellation of the Bristol Grand Prix races.

The Circuit of the Mendips will become round four of the HSBC UK National Road Series for men, with a Bristol Crit replacing the Grand Prix as round one of the HSBC UK National Circuit Series for women.

It is expected that the route for the Circuit of the Mendips will follow a similar track to last year’s Bristol Tour of Britain stage whist the women’s race will stay within the city.

Both events will take place in June 16.

British Cycling has stated: “This is a further step forward in our ambition to provide teams, riders and spectators with the best possible series of events to make up our domestic calendar, and we look forward to a wonderful celebration of cycling.”

The addition to the calendar comes after organisers of the Bristol Grand Prix, which was due to be held in early June, cancelled their event.

Race director Phil Adkins said the cancellation came as a result of pressure from British Cycling to upgrade its men’s circuit race to a road race, thus “undermining women’s racing” by leaving the women’s event as a criterium.

In a statement the Bristol Grand Prix organisers said: “As a race, we have found that our objectives and our ethics are irreconcilable with the requirements of the governing body.

“The restrictions that are placed upon the race both undermine women’s racing and prevent us from including youth riders and local riders and clubs being part of the day.”

British Cycling commented: “In response to feedback from teams and riders regarding last year’s Bristol Grand Prix, British Cycling has been working with Bristol City Council to develop a road race format which would see the round of the HSBC UK National Road Series – men follow a similar route out of Bristol to last year’s Tour of Britain stage in the area.

“Unfortunately – and after much discussion – the organisers of the previous years’ Bristol Grand Prix events have decline to partner with us to deliver this new vision for the race.”

The amended calendar is as follows:

HSBS UK National Circuit Series

Women’s

Round 1: Bristol Crit Race – Saturday 16 June, 2019

Round 2: Otley Grand Prix – Wednesday 3 July, 2019

Round 3: Barnsley Town Centre Races – Friday 19 July, 2019

Men’s

Round 1: Otley Grand Prix – Wednesday 3 July, 2019

Round 2: The Wales Open Criterium – Friday 5 July, 2019

Round 3: Venue TBC – Wednesday 10 July, 2019

Round 4: Colne Grand Prix – Tuesday 16 July, 2019

Round 5: Barnsley Town Centre Races – Friday 19 July, 2019

Round 6: Sheffield Grand Prix – Wednesday 24 July, 2019

HSBC UK National Circuit Championships (men’s and women’s)

Rochester – Sunday 21 July, 2019

HSBC UK National Road Series

Women’s

Round one – East Cleveland Klondike Ladies’ Grand Prix – Sunday April 14, 2019

Round two – Chestnut Homes Lincoln Grand Prix – Sunday May 12, 2019

Round three – CiCLE Classic – Sunday June 9, 2019

Round four – The Alexandra Tour of the Reservoir – Saturday June 22 – Sunday June 23, 2019

Round five – Curlew Cup – Sunday July 7, 2019

Round six – Stockton Grand Prix – Sunday July 14, 2019

Round seven – South Coast Classic – Saturday July 27, 2019

Round eight – The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix – Sunday August 18, 2019

Men’s

Round one – East Cleveland Klondike Men’s Grand Prix – Sunday April 14, 2019

Round two – Chestnut Homes Lincoln Grand Prix – Sunday May 12, 2019

Round three – Lancaster Grand Prix – Sunday June 9, 2019

Round four – Circuit of the Mendips, Sunday June 16, 2019

Round five – Tour of the Reservoir – Saturday June 22 – Sunday June 23, 2019

Round six – Beaumont Trophy – Sunday July 7, 2019

Round seven – Stockton Grand Prix – Sunday July 14, 2019

Round eight – South Coast Classic – Sunday July 28, 2019

Round nine – Isle of Man – Friday August 2 – Sunday August 4, 2019

Round ten – The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix – Sunday August 18, 2019

Round eleven – Leicester Castle Classic – Sunday August 25, 2019

HSBC UK National Road Championships (men’s and women’s)

Norfolk – Thursday June 27 – Sunday June 30, 2019