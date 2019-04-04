British Cycling accused of ‘undermining women’s racing’ as organisers cancel Bristol Grand Prix

A new blow for the domestic scene as another race is lost

British Cycling has been accused of “undermining women’s racing” as another domestic race has been cancelled.

Organisers of the Bristol Grand Prix have blamed restrictions placed on the race by the national governing body for the decision to abandon this year’s edition.

Loss of another domestic event is the latest blow to the British racing scene, after recent team closures and the cancellation of other races.

A statement the Bristol Grand Prix organisers said: “As a race, we have found that our objectives and our ethics are irreconcilable with the requirements of the governing body.

“The restrictions that are placed upon the race both undermine women’s racing and prevent us from including youth riders and local riders and clubs being part of the day.

“Additionally as race organisers, we are being forced out of our race due to unfavourable conditions imposed upon us.”

The event was launched in 2015 to introduce circuit racing to the centre of the city, forming part of the British Cycling HSBC UK Grand Prix Series.

Events for riders of all levels were held as part of the day, including a mass participation ride, a women’s Bristol Grand Prix, a men’s category three and four event, and an elite men’s race.

Last summer, the organisers announced that equal prize money would be awarded to men and women for the first time.

This move was aimed to show the event was serious about women’s racing and also in the hopes of hosting a round of the HSBC Women’s Series in 2019.

The women’s race last year was won by Ejay Harris from Storey Racing while the men’s went to Matthew Gibson from JLT-Condor.

British racing has been under heavy strain in recent years, even being dubbed “the worst it has ever been.”

Loss of teams like JLT-Condor and One Pro Cycling, along with the cancellation of events like the Chorley Grand Prix, have left many wondering what needs to be done to revive the domestic scene.

Cycling Weekly has approached British Cycling for comment.