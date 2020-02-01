Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins women’s Cyclocross World Championships 2020 as Dutch dominate

21-year-old Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado is the 2020 women’s cyclocross world champion, beating two of her compatriots as the Dutch dominated the race in Dübendorf, Switzerland, and took all three podium spots.

Alvarado, Annemarie Worst and Lucinda Brand broke away shortly after completing the first of five laps, but nothing could separate the three Dutchwomen until the final few hundred metres.

As Brand dropped back, Worst kicked around the final corner but Alvarado had the faster sprint, coming past her to be the one to reclaim the rainbow bands for her country for the first time since 2016.

After Brand took third, the USA’s Katie Compton came in a minute later to take fourth, while Britain’s Evie Richards finished in sixth, 1-44 down.

More to follow…

Result

UCI 2020 Cyclocross World Championships – Dubendorf, Switzerland

1. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned), in 45-20

2. Annemarie Worst (Ned), at one second

3. Lucinda Brand (Ned), at 10s

4. Katherine Compton (USA), at 1-00

5. Yara Kastelijn (Ned), at 1-26

6. Evie Richards (GBr), at 1-44

7. Eva Lechner (Ita), at 2-25

8. Ellen Van Loy (Bel), at 2-46

9. Laura Verdonschot (Bel), at 2-52

10. Marlene Petit (Fra), at 3-06