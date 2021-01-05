Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent moves into cycling with João Almeida and Ruben Guerreiro deal

Portuguese riders João Almeida and Ruben Guerreiro have both become clients of the football agent Jorge Mendes’ sports marketing company Polaris Sport, who have partnered with João Correia’s Corso Sport, of which the riders are clients.

This means that Polaris will promote the two riders who both had exceptional seasons in 2020, both performing superbly at the Giro d’Italia with Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) wearing the leader’s pink jersey for two weeks, Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo) winning the blue mountains jersey and a stage at the same race.

Corso has a huge list of superb young talent in the cycling world, such as former world champion, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tour de France stage winner Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb). But these riders will not be promoted by Polaris.

In a press release, the company said: “Polaris Sports and Corso have just established a partnership agreement which aims to optimise the commercial perspectives of Portuguese athletes that work with [Corso] in an association that is expected to be fruitful and successful,

“It is with enthusiasm that we welcome these athletes who, from now on, join the constellation of Polaris Sports, which manages the commercial aspect of the career of some of the most recognised athletes in the world.”

Mendes himself is famous for being the agent of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s manager José Mourinho, as well as having links with multiple other clubs, players, and managers plus Ferrari Formula One driver, Charles Leclerc.

Both Guerreiro and Almeida have come through similar paths with both riders starting out at American development team, Hagens Bermans Axeon. Both had an amazing 2020 season with Almeida hoping to do more in Grand Tours in the future as he goes into his second year as a WorldTour rider.

Guerreiro ended the year badly when he was hit by a car while out training suffering a fractured clavicle and will have to have surgery, delaying his start to the 2021 season.