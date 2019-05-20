Here are the best pics from the first week of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) is Italy’s best hope for a home Grand Tour victory

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) excels over the short opening time trial to take the pink jersey after stage one

Spectators, human and otherwise, line the roads in the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) crashes on stage four and says his GC ambitions are over



The Dutchman abandons just 1.5km into stage five

Crashes in the bunch typify the first week of Grand Tours

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes his second victory on stage five of the 2019 Giro as the heavens opened above

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermic) makes the day’s break and stays away to claim stage six victory



Caleb Ewan relieved after first Grand Tour stage win for Lotto-Soudal

The Australian switched teams for more chances at Grand Tour stage victories and delivered for his Belgian team on stage eight.

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) had victory snatched from him after an unfortunate mechanical, which the Belgian says lost him half a minute on the course

Primož Roglič extends lead over GC rivals with another dominant time trial

The Slovenian put further time into the rest of the field with his second TT win of the 2019 race.

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) takes the pink jersey into the second week…but how long will he hold it for?



The Giro d’Italia 2019 continues on Tuesday May 21 with stage 10, a flat course for the sprinters as the peloton prepares to head into the high mountains later in the week.