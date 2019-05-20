Here are the best pics from the first week of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Relive some of the highlights from the first week of racing

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) is Italy’s best hope for a home Grand Tour victory

(Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) excels over the short opening time trial to take the pink jersey after stage one

(Simon Gill/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Spectators, human and otherwise, line the roads in the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia 2019

(Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

A man dressed as Italian Renaissance writer and poet Giovanni Boccaccio (Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

(Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) crashes on stage four and says his GC ambitions are over

(Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The Dutchman abandons just 1.5km into stage five

(Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

(Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

Crashes in the bunch typify the first week of Grand Tours

Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

(Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

(Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes his second victory on stage five of the 2019 Giro as the heavens opened above

(Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermic) makes the day’s break and stays away to claim stage six victory

(Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

(Luk Benies/AFP/Getty)

Caleb Ewan relieved after first Grand Tour stage win for Lotto-Soudal

The Australian switched teams for more chances at Grand Tour stage victories and delivered for his Belgian team on stage eight.

(Yuzuru Sunada)

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) had victory snatched from him after an unfortunate mechanical, which the Belgian says lost him half a minute on the course

(Giro-Pool/Getty Images)

(Giro-Pool/Getty Images)

(Yuzuru Sunada)

Primož Roglič extends lead over GC rivals with another dominant time trial

The Slovenian put further time into the rest of the field with his second TT win of the 2019 race.

(Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) takes the pink jersey into the second week…but how long will he hold it for?

(Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images)

The Giro d’Italia 2019 continues on Tuesday May 21 with stage 10, a flat course for the sprinters as the peloton prepares to head into the high mountains later in the week.