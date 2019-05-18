Relief for Caleb Ewan as he takes first Giro d’Italia 2019 victory

Caleb Ewan won his first stage of the Giro d’Italia 2019 beating Elia Viviani (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a technical sprint finish.

After the 7km technical descent to the line, which Tony Gallopin had called “dangerous” at the start of the day, passed without incident, Bora-Hansgrohe looked to lead out Pascal Ackermann as the German looked to take his third stage of this year’s race.

Despite a number of Deceuninck – Quick-Step riders at the front of the race, Viviani chose to follow Ewan’s wheel.

After swinging round the last bend, Ackermann jumped from his lead-out man’s wheel in the 200m finishing straight, but Ewan and Viviani came round him in the final few metres.

After switching to Lotto-Soudal to try and win more Grand Tour stage victories, Caleb Ewan has delivered his first of what he hopes will be many for the Belgian outfit.

Fabio Sabatini finished fourth followed by Manuel Belletti in fifth.

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) remains in the pink jersey heading into tomorrow’s stage nine time trial before Monday’s rest day.

Results

Giro d’Italia 2019 stage eight: Tortoreto to Pesaro (239km)

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal, in 5-43-32

2. Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

3. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

4. Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

5. Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec

6. Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

7. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy

8. Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini

9. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data

10. Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, all at same time

General classification after stage eight

1. Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, in 35-13-06

2. José Joaquín Rojas (Esp) Movistar, at 1-32

3. Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF, at 1-41

4. Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, at 2-09

5. Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 2-17

6. Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team, at 2-45

7. Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, at 3-14

8. Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 3-25

9. Andrey Amador (CRC) Movistar, at 3-27

10. Sam Oomen (Ned) Sunweb, at 4-57