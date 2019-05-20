Who the bookies are backing to win the Giro d’Italia 2019 after opening week

We’re nine stages into the first Grand Tour of 2019 and the tension is building for the general classification battle.

After a relatively quiet opening week for the overall contenders, the stage nine time trial exposed some cracks and decisively split the field which has prompted the bookies to re-think their choices.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) dominated the second TT of the 2019 edition, taking stage victory and making some huge gains over his nearest rivals.

After taking the leader’s jersey in the stage one time trial, the Slovenian is unsurprisingly still the bookies’ favourite for overall victory at 33/20, which has moved from 7/4 before the race started.

>>> Five things to look out for in the second week of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Then it’s all change as we move down the list of contenders.

Former Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin, who had been 5/2 in the days leading up to the race, has crashed out which has narrowed the field (although you can still get the Dutchman at 40/1 if you’re feeling particularly optimistic).

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) has now moved into the second favourite spot at 15/4, bolstered by his strong showing in the TT and supported by his two previous Giro wins.

The Italian is 1-44 down on Roglič at the first rest day.

Then it’s Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who sits at 10/1 despite having lost a huge chunk of time during a poor showing on stage nine.

Yates had been at 11/4 prior to the race and has slipped back in the bookies’ minds, but it’s early to write off the climbing sensation.

He is currently 3-46 down to Roglič.

Astana’s Miguel Ángel López , 4-29 down to Roglič, still holds a strong spot in the list of bookmaker’s picks, currently sitting at 12/1 despite being another to lose a block of time in the second TT.

Those are the most serious GC contenders out of the way, as the bookies then look to Richard Carapaz (Movistar) at 22/1.

Bauke Mollema put in a staggering performance on stage nine and is now 40/1, followed by Mikel Landa (Movistar) at 50/1,

Dutchman Mollema is now 12th on GC, around two minutes back on the best placed GC favourite.

>>> Simon Yates: ‘I’ve worked too hard to give up on the Giro – I’ll give it everything’

Deceuninck –Quick-Step’s Bob Jungels is not considered a major threat by the bookies however, with odds of 250/1, despite sitting in 14th at 4-08 down on the race leader.

The current maglia rosa Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), who leads by 1-50 over Roglič, is 400/1 for anyone fancying a shock victor.

For British supporters, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) is currently 500/1, in 31st overall at 6-58 down on the maglia rosa while Quick-Step climber James Knox is 4,500/1.

Both riders have been caught in crashes in the opening week, with Knox now in 143rd place and more than an hour down on Conti.

Giro d’Italia 2019 odds (Winner – Oddschecker)

Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 33/20

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15/4

Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10/1

Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar

Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar 50/1

Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 75/1

Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 75/1

Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 100/1

All odds correct at time of publication