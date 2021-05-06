Israel Start-Up Nation launch new wine inspired kit for the Giro d’Italia 2021

Israel Start-Up Nation has released a surprise change of kit just ahead of the upcoming Giro d’Italia, showing off their new red and blue jersey ahead of the team presentation on Thursday evening.

The new attire is meant to be a nod to their Italian sponsor Vini Fantini which is a wine brand. The red is meant to be a link to the sponsor’s red wine with the blue echoing the original kit. It’s a complete change to the usual blue and white the team wears to represent Israel.

The team said in a press release: “Israel Start-Up Nation will ride this year’s Giro d’Italia with a special dark red jersey, showcasing our Italian sponsor Vini Fantini and beautifully designed by Israeli clothing company Jinga.

“Usually, the Israel Start-Up Nation team races in the blue and white colours of Israel, but this Giro will be different. For the Italian Grand Tour, the dark red of the Vini Fantini wines will adorn the Israel Start-Up Nation kit, blended nicely with the well-known blue from the original jersey.”

The colour does seem to be the only change to the jersey and socks as well as the swirled design but the sponsors seem to be the same as before with the usual navy blue shorts.

Israel based kit brand Jinga’s founder Aviad Izrael said: “Wine, Italy and cycling – three things we all love! The Giro-Fantini project is one of our all-time favourite projects.

“The sweet blend of wine with the Israel Start-Up Nation colours, items that were carefully developed with feedback from the best riders in the world, and of course it was a lot of fun at the design table! We are excited to introduce this limited-edition set for the cycling world to enjoy. Good ride, good wine, good times.”

Israel Start-Up Nation are far from the only team that will be changing their look for the Giro as EF Education-Nippo will also have a new style. The American team shocked the public with their opinion-dividing Palace Ducks kit in 2020 but have promised a beautiful and colourful kit that embraces multiple cultures.

The Giro d’Italia 2021 starts on May 8 with Israel Start-Up Nation going with their general classification leader Dan Martin to challenge for the win. The Irishman has looked in solid form coming into the Giro and will hope to go better than his fourth place at last year’s Vuelta a España.