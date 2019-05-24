Tao Geoghegan Hart abandons Giro d’Italia 2019

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) has abandoned the Giro d’Italia 2019 after crashing with 120km to go on stage 13.

The Brit had been sitting 33rd on GC, 11-49 down on race leader Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates).

Before crashing, Geoghegan Hart had been at the head of the race in a large breakaway group of 29 riders including Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos), and Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott).

Team Ineos tweeted to confirm that Geoghegan Hart had abandoned the race, saying he had been “forced to abandon after a crash” and that he was ok and being attended to by the team doctor. They added a full update will follow soon.

The Team Ineos rider had already crashed twice during the first Grand Tour of the 2019 season, both times during stage three, with Geoghegan Hart saying he could “come back stronger” after losing time.

Geoghegan Hart started the Giro d’Italia 2019 off the back of an impressive Tour of the Alps performance, where he finished second overall, behind team-mate Pavel Sivakov.