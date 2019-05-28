Watch: Moment of panic in team car during toilet break when Primož Roglič hit by mechanical at Giro d’Italia

Video has emerged showing the moment of panic inside the Jumbo-Visma team car when Primož Roglič was hit by a mechanical at the Giro d’Italia.

Roglič suffered a disastrous stage 15 of the race, when he was hit by bike trouble while chasing his rivals on the road to Como.

The Slovenian needed a bike change with around 20km left to race, with his team car nowhere in sight as the sports directors had stopped for a toilet break.

Video footage from inside the car has been released and shows the moment of panic as they realise their leader needs assistance.

>>> ‘Simon Yates’ Giro is far from over’ says Mitchelton-Scott team director Matt White

Roglič was forced to jump on the bike of his team-mate Antwan Tolhoek and get back into the chase, but disaster struck once again as he descended the tight and technical roads in northern Italy, when he ran wide on a corner and crashed into a barrier.

He was able to re-mount, eventually finishing 40 seconds down on Giro d’Italia leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar).

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Speaking after the stage team sports director Addy Engels said they had stopped for a pee and that is why he was not there with the team car to give Roglič his spare bike.

“We supplied him with a few bottles and we needed quick break to take a pee,” said Engels. “The moment we got into the car, I don’t know what happened, but we heard on the radio that he needed a new bike. In terms of timing and bad luck, it was the worst that could happen.”

>>> Who do the bookmakers think will win the Giro d’Italia 2019 heading into week three?

Roglič said: “I actually didn’t have my bike so everything is a little different and I was a little too fast in the corner, but I was happy we did that, so not a big deal.

“Yeah, not the best but also not the worst, so at the end I’m happy with it.

“Unlucky? Yeah, it’s true, but like I said, it’s still some days to go.

“I’m OK, I’m happy that I finished the stage and now I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s rest day.”