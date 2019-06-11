Inside Team Wiggins-Le Col: Taking on the Tour de Yorkshire

What’s it really like for a team of talented but inexperienced pros to take part in a huge multi-day race like the Tour de Yorkshire?

Our video team went behind the scenes with Tom Pidcock, Gabriel Cullaigh and sports director Simon Cope of Team Wiggins-Le Col to follow every moment of the race, from the pre-start briefing to the team car, from brutal racing to moments of quiet reflection.

The Tour de Yorkshire is one of the toughest races on the calendar for the young riders on the British team, coming up against four WorldTour teams, including Team Ineos.

The likes of Chris Froome (Ineos), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) all took part in the 2019 edition of the race alongside the Wiggins-Le Col riders, over four gruelling stages in adverse weather.

Team Wiggins was initially founded in 2014 to help prepare Bradley Wiggins and his GB team pursuit squad prepare for the Olympic Games in Rio.

The team has gone from strength to strength since, helping develop the next generation of professional riders. The likes of Owain Doull and Chris Lawless (both now Team Ineos) rode with Wiggins before moving to Sky, as did Scott Davies who now rides with WorldTour team Dimension Data.

Multiple world champion Tom Pidcock is one of the team’s brightest talents at the moment, becoming the first Britain to win the Paris-Roubaix Espoirs in June having taken in part in the Tour de Yorkshire in May.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Look out for more episodes this year as we continue to show what life is really like for young riders on the journey to become top professionals.