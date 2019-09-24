LIVE: Yorkshire World Championships elite women’s time trial

Having trouble viewing on mobile? Click here

The women’s individual time trial kicks off the elite events of the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire on Tuesday, with a 30.3km course from Ripon to Harrogate.

The start of the race was pushed back by organisers after inclement weather caused huge puddles of water on the road that affected the U23 men’s race earlier in the day.

First rider Noura Alomairi (Kuwait) is off first at the revised time of 15.30 with defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) taking to the course last at 16.22.